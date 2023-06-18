It could be a relatively busy summer transfer window at Watford this summer, with the Hornets eager to put the last campaign behind them as quickly as possible.

It has already been confirmed that creative talent Joao Pedro has moved on, securing a move to Brighton & Hove Albion, who are able to offer the Brazilian attacker European football, as well as a route back to the Premier League.

Generating a fee reported to be around the £30 million, whilst still receiving parachute payments after their 2021/22 relegation from England’s top-flight.

Here, we take a look at another saleable asset in Ismailia Sarr and what the attacker’s expected transfer value is…

Watford: What is Ismaila Sarr's expected transfer value?

As per FootballTransfers.com, the Watford winger's expected transfer value (xTV) stands at €11.6 million, which when compared to his Watford teammates, makes him the expected most valuable player at Watford now that Joao Pedro has headed for pastures new.

This value sees him emerge as the ninth most valuable Senegalese player, whilst in the context of the Championship, he was the 11th most valuable player in the division during the 2022/23 campaign, with Max Aarons, Alex Scott and Callum Doyle leading the way.

The highest the attacker's xTV has been is €26 million, back when the Hornets were plying their trade in the Premier League, whilst his current range €8.7M – €14.5M.

Sarr penned down a five-year contract when he arrived at the Hertfordshire club back in 2019, meaning he has a year remaining on his current deal and perhaps goes some way to explaining why his expected transfer value has decreased over the year or so, with Watford's relegation from the Premier League also likely to have played its part.

What is the latest on Ismaila Sarr's future at Watford?

As per Jeunes Footeux, the Hornets are willing to part company with Sarr for a fee that is above €20 million, which is almost double the expected figure.

The same report claims that there is still Premier League interest in the Senegalese international, with West Ham United monitoring the attacker's situation, whilst Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen are also in pursuit.

It was only 30 months ago when Manchester United and Liverpool were being linked with £50 million moves for the electric winger, although those days of generating that sort of fee are most definitely gone for the Hornets this summer.