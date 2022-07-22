Watford weighing up transfer move for 31-year-old

Watford are chasing the signature of Villarreal’s Mario Gaspar, according to The Athletic.

The Spaniard has spent his entire career with the Yellow Submarines, but could now be on his way to Vicarage Road.

The club is in the market for a new right back due to the possible sale of Kiko Femenia to Villarreal.

So the signing of 31-year-old would be part of a swap deal that would see the players exchange clubs.

Although no deal has yet been agreed, talks are ongoing between the Hornets and the Spanish side.

Gaspar only has one year remaining on his current contract, but is it yet unclear what the makeup of the deal with Villarreal may look like if Femenia is also going the other way.

Rob Edwards is looking to strengthen their side ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign.

Watford have already added the likes of Rey Manaj, Ben Hamer and Vakoun Issouf Bayo to their squad this summer.

But their transfer activity is likely still set to rage on past the start of the season, which kicks off next week.

Watford are set to face Sheffield United in their opening fixture on August 1.

The Verdict

Gaspar has been an important member of Villarreal’s squad throughout his career, but his influence has waned in the last 12 months.

Last season he played only 12 times in La Liga and only made two appearances as Unai Emery’s side reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

A move away from the club could be a fresh start for the 31-year old in a bid to earn greater playing time as part of a new challenge.

He would likely go straight into the Watford side with Femenia set to depart, and his experience could be a vital addition to the dressing room.