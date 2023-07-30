Now under the fresh tuition of Valerien Ismael after yet another campaign marred by managerial instability, Watford are laying the groundwork to push higher up the table next time around.

Last season's 11th-placed finish was a shock to the system for a side that are typically synonymous with contending for Premier League promotion as they seldom appeared capable of launching a return to the big time at the first time of asking.

The departure of talisman and creator in-chief Joao Pedro to Brighton has called for all hands on deck too, and the Hornets have swiftly reincorporated a goalscoring presence within their side by bringing former-Cardiff City forward Rhys Healey back across the English Channel after a highly-productive spell with Toulouse.

They have not stopped there, though, by bringing in the likes of Tom Ince, Jake Livermore, Giorgi Chakvetadze and, most recently, Jamal Lewis on loan from Newcastle United, and the excitement around Vicarage Road appears to be building ahead of the new campaign, which Watford will begin at home to QPR next weekend.

That said, their recruitment drive is still showing no signs of letting up as they are currently assessing a potential move for striker Alfredo Morelos following his Rangers departure.

Watford's Alfredo Morelos transfer interest

According to The Athletic's Adam Leventhal, Watford are still pursuing an additional option in the final third and have identified Morelos as a possible acquisition, although they are deciding whether to launch a proper approach.

The player himself is believed to be considering a move to England's second-tier after his contract expired at Rangers, however, he has admiration from Saudi Arabia amid the nation's summer spending spree.

Numerous options from the Middle East are on the table, and while the identity of those clubs remains undisclosed for now, ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has recently taken the job at Al-Ettifaq.

Morelos enjoyed the best football of his career while working under Gerrard by scoring 83 times and assisting a further 37 across all competitions for the Scottish giants, so the opportunity of a reunion could well be one that the Colombian takes up this summer.

How good of a signing would Alfredo Morelos be for Watford?

Watford have conducted good business thus far, although Morelos would represent a statement of intent that goes far beyond their present transfer activity.

With 124 goals in 269 outings for the Ibrox outfit, Morelos possesses an evident sense of pedigree that could promise to elevate Watford to the next level, and the way in which he scored with regularity in each of his three Europa League campaigns points to a player that is a step above the Championship.

He would also figure into Ismael's direct brand of football, as he is blessed with physical and jumping attributes that make him an aerial threat capable of dominating opposition defenders, even though he is not the tallest striker around.

And while his disciplinary record often raised concern north of the border and is naturally something that would need to be rectified in the event of a move, the positives firmly outweigh the negatives and swooping for Morelos appears an absolute no-brainer if he dismisses the prospect of playing his football in West Asia.