Watford weighing up potential transfer offer for winger

Watford are reportedly interested in signing Colombian winger Carlos Andres Gomez.

According to Antena 2, the 20-year old has caught the attention of the Hornets as they weigh up a decision on whether to make an offer for the player.

Watford are not the only club keeping a keen eye on Andres Gomez, with competition set to emerge for his signature.

However, the Championship club are the only name to be put forward with a concrete interest in the forward.

A January move could be on the cards, with the player having a valuation of €1 million.

But his club Millonarios could be looking to earn a higher figure, with the player having only recently signed a contract extension with the side until 2025.

January will be the first chance for new manager Slaven Bilic to put his stamp on the first team squad at Vicarage Road, having only been appointed in October.

It could yet be a busy month for the side, with the likes of Joao Pedro already attracting interest from other clubs.

Watford are currently 4th in the second division table, with the campaign currently on break due to the winter World Cup.

The Verdict

If Pedro is set to leave this January then adding another attacking option to the team makes a lot of sense.

The Colombian is obviously talented if he is attracting interest from a number of clubs.

At 20-years old he is still quite young so has a lot of potential to grow into an important player if he can live up to the billing.

A lot of bright talent has been scouted out of South America and transitioned to the Championship well, so this may prove a gamble but it could be one that works out quite well if the fees involved can be kept to a reasonable figure.