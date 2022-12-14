Watford waiting on clearance to make latest signing

Watford are reportedly set to sign midfielder Leandro Bacuna.

According to a report in the Watford Observer, Bacuna has been training with the Hornets for the last few weeks and they are now waiting for international clearance forms to arrive to complete the deal.

The 31-year-old has been a free agent since his release from Cardiff City in the summer. He made 114 appearances after joining the Bluebirds during their spell in the Premier League in January 2019.

Bacuna was a regular for much of his time in South Wales, but found his minutes limited last season, making just 15 appearances.

He began his career in Holland with Gronigen, before making the switch to the Premier League with Aston Villa in 2013. In a four-year stint at Villa Park, he scored eight goals in 129 appearances, before departing for Reading in August 2017.

Bacuna scored five goals in 66 games for the Royals and his form in Berkshire earned him the move back to the top flight with Cardiff.

Despite featuring for Holland at youth level, Bacuna opted to play internationally for Curacao and has scored an impressive 14 goals in 44 games for his country, with his most recent appearance coming in a friendly in September.

Hornets manager Slaven Bilic has been keen to bring in midfield reinforcements after suffering a midfield injury crisis.

Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, and Dan Gosling are all out until at least February, while Edo Kayembe is likely to be missing for four to five weeks with a calf injury. Bilic’s woes were increased when Hamza Choudhury was forced off in the 0-0 draw against Hull City at Vicarage Road on Sunday, limiting his options even further.

Bacuna could make his debut in Saturday’s game against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium should he receive clearance in time.

The verdict

This is a sensible signing for Watford.

While Bacuna’s career has stalled slightly, he has played in the Premier League and spent a number of seasons in the Championship so will bring plenty of experience.

Bilic will likely address the midfield situation properly in January, but with so many injuries and the busy Christmas period approaching, he needed to act quickly to add reinforcements.

The Hornets currently sit fifth in the table, but they are seven points behind second-placed Sheffield United and cannot afford to lose any further ground.

With quality players like Louza, Cleverley and Gosling out long-term, Bacuna should help to mitigate the impact of those absences.

