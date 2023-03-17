After a poor start to Chris Wilder's reign away at QPR last weekend, Watford picked up their first win under their new boss in midweek.

It was a convincing performance from the Hornets for large parts against Birmingham City, with a final scoreline of 3-0 to the hosts at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night.

The result leaves the Hornets 10th in the Championship and six points adrift of the play-off places with nine matches left to play.

Indeed, another positive result against Wigan Athletic is imperative, then, if the Hornets are to have any chance of competing for promotion come May.

Wigan, though, are very much in need of points of their own as they attempt to stave off an immediate return to League One.

The Latics currently sit bottom of the division and six points adrift from safety and Cardiff City in 21st.

Shaun Maloney's side picked up a very respectable point at home to Coventry City last weekend, but travelling away to Watford, Wigan know they will have to be at their best to take anything from this one.

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton isn't backing them to do so, though, instead backing the Hornets to take back to back wins under Chris Wilder.

Indeed, in his latest Sky Sports predictions column, Prutton is predicting a scoreline of Watford 2-1 Wigan Athletic.

The Verdict

Everything in this one seems like it is pointing towards a home victory.

Despite Watford's struggles of late, Tuesday's performance was a convincing one and Wilder will be looking for the exact same ahead of the international break.

Wigan, though, are fighting for their lives down the bottom of the table and will be no pushovers.

Indeed, if the Hornets take this one lightly, the visitors could well secure a positive result in this one.