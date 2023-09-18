With a thrilling weekend of Championship action only just behind us, it's straight back into it in just a few days.

Indeed, fresh off the back of their 2-0 home victory over Birmingham City, Watford will host West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night in what should be a competitive match.

Carlos Corberan's side come into this match in 13th having been frustrated by Bristol City on Saturday, whilst Watford sit 12th after their triumph over the Blues.

With that said, below, we've looked at all aspects of the match that you might need to know about and written it up in one place for your convenience.

Let's start with some early team news and thoughts.

Latest Watford team news

Heading into this one it would seem Watford do have a few injury doubts.

Rhys Healey, Vakoun Bayo and Ken Sema were all absent from the Hornets' matchday squad on Saturday with various niggles, and it remains to be seen whether or not they will be fit for Wednesday night.

We expect further information on these names when Valerien Ismael speaks to the press prior to the match.

Latest West Brom team news

West Brom, meanwhile, were boosted by the return of Semi Ajayi for their clash away at Bristol City over the weekend.

It does, however, look like the club will be without a few senior faces for the Watford clash.

Daryl Dike, Martin Kelly and Adam Reach could all miss out, for example.

As with Watford above, more definitive injury news for the Baggies should be available when Carlos Corberan speaks to the press ahead of the match.

Is Watford v West Brom live on TV?

No, Watford's Championship clash with West Brom will not be live on television.

Well, not on Sky Sports Main Event or Football.

However, if you have Sky TV and the relevant subscription, you can watch Watford v West Brom live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button and the Sky Sports App.

This was confirmed in a recent Sky Sports article.

Is there a live stream for Watford v West Brom?

As well as being available on Sky Sports' Red Button and the Sky Sports app, there are other streaming options available for Watford's Championship clash v West Brom.

Due to the match not falling within the EFL's 3pm blackout, match passes can be purchased in the United Kingdom for £10.

For Watford match passes, further information can be found here.

For West Brom match passes, further information can be found here on whether or not one is available.

Watford v West Brom ticket information

For those who do not fancy watching the match on television or live stream, there could still be ticketing options available.

At the time of writing, there are still tickets in the home end available for Watford supporters, for example.

To purchase these tickets, though, you will need a Watford fan ID.

For further details on this, please look here.

Naturally, tickets in the away end are generally harder to purchase as less are available for travelling supporters.

West Brom require an account to see what match tickets are still available, so to see this, please find more information here.

What time is kick-off between Watford and West Brom?

With Watford's Championship clash versus West Brom set to take place on Wednesday 20th September at Vicarage Road, kick-off is scheduled for 19:45 in the United Kingdom.