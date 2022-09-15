Watford v Sunderland: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Watford will be hoping to return to winning ways this weekend when they host Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats have started well under new manager Tony Mowbray, winning two of his first three games in charge.

Sunderland have scored six and conceded just one in those three games, with their latest victory moving the team above the Hornets in the table.

Rob Edwards’ side have won only one of their last six league games, which has seen the club fall to 10th in the Championship as a result.

But a win this weekend would see Watford leapfrog their opponents and give them a good chance of moving into the top six places.

Latest team news

Imran Louza is nearing a return to action for Watford but it is unlikely that he will be ready in time to face Sunderland.

Tom Cleverly is similarly hoping to make his comeback from injury in the coming weeks, but also is unlikely to feature this weekend.

However, Hassane Kamara may be ready to step back into the side having missed the midweek defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

Sunderland are without two key players in Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin, who are both out through longer-term injuries.

Ellis Simms was taken off injured in the win over Reading midweek and could be unavailable this weekend, with scans yet to reveal the extent of the damage to his foot.

With Simms and Stewart unavailable, it is likely that Patrick Roberts will be entrusted to lead the line for Mowbray’s side against Watford.

Score prediction

1-1 draw.

Is there a live stream?

The game is unavailable to watch in the UK due to the blackout rule. Sky Sports and the BBC will both provide live updates on Soccer Saturday and Live Score.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 3pm.