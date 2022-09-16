Watford v Sunderland: EFL expert makes scoreline prediction for Vicarage Road clash

Despite losing both strikers to injury, goals are not a problem in Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland side following a rampant 3-0 success over Reading on Wednesday evening.

Ross Stewart being sidelined for at least six weeks was a blow, but Mowbray must have thought all his luck had ran out when Ellis Simms had to be withdrawn before half-time against the Royals due to a toe injury.

The events following Simms departing the pitch though saw the Black Cats run riot, with goals from Jack Clarke and a brace from Patrick Roberts meaning the three points headed back to Wearside.

But on paper, Sunderland face a tougher test this weekend when they make another long trip south to face Watford, who haven’t yet gotten to grips with life in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Hornets sit in 10th position under new head coach Rob Edwards, and despite keeping Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr at the club, there are still elements that need to improve of Watford’s game to make sure they’re competing at the top end of the table come the end of the 2022-23 season.

And even though they lack striking options right now, Sunderland are still being tipped for success in Hertfordshire by pundit David Prutton, who believes they will record a 2-1 success on their travels.

“That was a really poor performance from Watford at Blackburn,” Prutton wrote on his Sky Sports column.

“With the quality they have in their side – even though it’s early days under Rob Edwards – they should be performing much better in this league.

“Sunderland certainly proved me wrong in the absence of Ross Stewart.

“Patrick Roberts was superb against Reading as they recorded an emphatic win.

“A real statement performance under Tony Mowbray. I think they could well follow it up with another at Vicarage Road.”

The Verdict

Sunderland going striker-less worked out for just over a half of football on Wednesday evening, but against Watford and their physical defence it could be a bit more hard work.

It is going to take a performance just like what happened against Reading for Sunderland to pick up the three points here, and it may be a case of more being needed against a tough team.

Ismaila Sarr may be sidelined due to an injury picked up at Blackburn for the Hornets, and that could be a boost to Sunderland’s equally thread-bare defence.

But there are still threats from all areas of the pitch to contend with for Mowbray’s side, who will probably be in for a difficult afternoon.