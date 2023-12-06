The Championship throws up another intriguing clash this weekend when Watford host Southampton at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets come into this one in relatively good form, too, having won away at Hull City last weekend to make it just one defeat in their last nine league matches.

As a result, Valerien Ismael's side sit 10th in the division.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Russell Martin's Southampton side are in equally good form, though, winning four of their last five in the division, including a 2-0 win over Cardiff City last weekend, and going unbeaten since the end of September.

As a result of that form, they sit fourth, behind Leeds United, Ipswich Town and table-toppers Leicester City at this stage.

It should be a fantastic match-up at Vicarage Road, then, and below, we've covered all you need to know ahead of the clash.

What is the latest Watford team news?

With it being so early in the week, there is yet to be any confirmed Hornets team news ahead of Saturday's clash.

One big thing to keep an eye on is Daniel Bachmann's situation, though.

The Watford captain was sent off recently, but on his return from suspension, was dropped from the starting XI in favour of Ben Hamer.

It will certainly be interesting to see what decision Valerien Ismael takes and to hear from the Watford boss later this week.

What is the latest Southampton team news?

The same goes for Southampton in terms of team news, although one player the Saints will be without is Ross Stewart.

After signing in the summer and long awaiting his return from injury, the Scottish striker landed awkwardly versus Huddersfield Town recently and is now ruled out through to mid-to-late January.

Is Watford v Southampton live on TV?

No, the Championship clash between Watford and Southampton is not live on television in the United Kingdom.

Is there a live stream for Watford v Southampton?

A mural inside the Sir Elton John Stand at Vicarage Road.

Yes and no. There are live streams available to overseas supporters, but not to domestic ones.

Streaming details and match passes for Watford's service can be found here.

The same for Southampton can be found here.

Where can I buy tickets for Watford v Southampton?

For those wanting to attend the Championship clash between Watford and Southampton, there could still be tickets available.

If you want to cheer on Watford, more information regarding tickets in the home end can be found here.

Given the match is only on Saturday, away tickets may be harder to come by. However, further details on Southampton and their ticket policy can be found here.

What time is kick-off between Watford and Southampton?

Kick-off at Vicarage Road for the Championship clash between Watford and Southampton on Saturday 9th December is scheduled for 3PM.