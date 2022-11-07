Watford v Reading: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Watford welcome Reading to Vicarage Road this Tuesday evening, as both sides look to close in on the play-off places.

Coventry City ended the Hornets’ three-game winning streak on Saturday as they beat Slaven Bilic’s side 1-0 at Vicarage Road. Bilic will know a win in midweek could potentially see his side finish in the play-off places come the end of play while also moving them further ahead of the chasing pack, like Reading.

While for the visitors, Reading will be looking to win their first game in three after Friday night saw the Royals lose 2-1 after a late Ched Evans goal sealed all three points for Preston North End. A win for Paul Ince’s men on Tuesday could see them climb as high as 10th in the Championship but close the gap to the play-offs by a couple of points.

Watford have won five of their nine games at home this season, picking up 16 points, which is the ninth-best in the division. While Reading away from home, have only won two of their nine games, picking up seven points, the third worst tally in the Championship.

Latest team news

Watford will be without the services of Jeremy Ngakia, Tom Cleverley, Rey Manaj, and Imran Louza, who are all sidelined with injury issues.

Both defenders Hassane Kamara and Francisco Sierralta are ruled out of the game against Reading after the pair picked up yellow cards, which were their fifth of the season, therefore resulting in a one-game suspension.

This is likely to mean centre-back Christian Kabasele comes in, to partner William Troost-Ekong. Meanwhile, Mario Gasper could be asked to reshuffle and move onto the left side to fill the void left by Kamara.

While for the visitors, Ince is likely to still be unable to call upon the services of Sam Hutchinson and Femi Azeez, as they are both still out with hamstring injuries. Defenders Scott Dann and Naby Sarr were unavailable for Friday’s clash with Preston and therefore seem likely to miss out on this tie.

Ovie Ejaria, who was dropped to the bench on Friday, and Lucas Joao, who scored the Royals goal in the 2-1 defeat, are both in contention to start the game on Tuesday after impressive cameos off the bench.

Score prediction

Both sides are coming into this game off the back of defeats, and both will be looking to rectify that as soon as possible.

You would have to make Watford favourites for the game considering they are at home and both sides’ records at home and away, respectively. However, as stated Watford are missing key players for the game and will probably have to do a bit of shuffling about at the back, which isn’t ideal and may give Reading the confidence to go and unsettle the makeshift back four.

However, despite all that said, we expect Watford to return to winning ways on Tuesday and pour more misery onto Paul Ince’s Reading.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Reading

Is there a live stream?

The game is live on Sky Sports Football and can find highlights on ITV4 on Wednesday night.

What time is Kick-off?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday.