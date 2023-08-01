Watford host Queens Park Rangers at Vicarage Road on Saturday as the new Championship season gets underway.

It was another year of managerial instability for Watford last season, with Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder all taking charge of the Hornets as they recorded a disappointing 11th-placed finish.

Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael is the latest manager to assume the hot seat at Vicarage Road, but the 47-year-old will be without Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr after they departed for Brighton & Hove Albion and Marseille respectively.

There have also been a number of other outgoings, with Britt Assombalonga, Leandro Bacuna, Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley, Dan Gosling, Mario Gaspar, Domingos Quina, William Troost-Ekong, Adrian Blake, Joseph Hungbo, Christian Kabasele and Ashley Fletcher among those to leave the club.

Ismael has brought in Tom Ince, Rhys Healey, Jake Livermore, Matheus Martins and Jamal Lewis so far this summer and there is likely to be more to come before the closure of the transfer window.

QPR will be hoping for a much-improved season after they narrowly avoided relegation last term following a disastrous second half of the campaign.

The R's sat top of the table in late October, but a dramatic decline in form saw them slide down the table, with Gareth Ainsworth leading the club to safety after his appointment in February.

Ziyad Larkeche, Taylor Richards, Paul Smyth, Asmir Begovic and Morgan Fox have all arrived at Loftus Road this summer, while the Hoops tied down star striker Lyndon Dykes to a new contract.

The R's have lost goalkeeper Seny Dieng to Middlesbrough, while the likes of Rob Dickie, Stefan Johansen, Niko Hamalainen, Luke Amos, Leon Balogun, Chris Martin, Conor Masterson and Olamide Shodipo have also departed and there could be more exits over the next month with uncertainty over the futures of key players such as Ilias Chair and Chris Willock.

What is the latest Watford/QPR team news?

Both managers will sit down later in the week to provide the latest team news prior to the game.

The Hoops are sweating on the fitness of defender Jimmy Dunne after he was stretchered off with a shoulder injury in the 5-0 defeat to League One side Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

Ainsworth is already without Jake Clarke-Salter for the game against the Hornets, leaving them incredibly light in central defence and he admitted he is hoping Dunne will not be sidelined for long.

"Losing Jimmy today just compounds things," Ainsworth told the club's official website. "We’re struggling for centre-halves with Jake injured.

"We don’t know the extent of it yet but we’re hoping he’ll recover soon."

Is Watford v QPR on TV?

The game will not be televised as the blackout rule for Saturday 3pm kick-offs remains in place for the new season.

Supporters can follow updates from the match on Gillette Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News and highlights will be shown on the English Football League Highlights show on ITV4 at 9pm.

Watford v QPR tickets

Tickets for Watford supporters can still be bought here, but tickets for the away end are no longer available after the R's sold out their allocation.

What time does Watford v QPR kick-off?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.