Watford v QPR: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Both Watford and QPR will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend after both clubs failed to win their last two and three Championship matches respectively.

Watford endured frustrating away draws to Birmingham City and Preston North End in their last two, leaving Rob Edwards’ side 2nd in the table and sitting on nine points from their opening five.

QPR, meanwhile, sit 17th with five points having drawn to Rotherham last weekend. The R’s have just one league win so far this season.

With that said, here is everything you need to know about the Championship clash between the two sides.

Latest team news

With speculation still ongoing surrounding the future of Watford duo Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, it remains to be seen whether or not those players feature for the Hornets this weekend.

Summer signing Keinan Davis was deemed not match ready for the clash at Preston last week, so it will be interesting to see if he is involved in the squad this time around.

As for QPR, their wait to see Sinclair Armstrong in the starting line up looks set to continue after boss Michael Beale warned that fans needed to be patient over the forward after last weekend’s 1-1 draw v Rotherham.

With the R’s struggling for goals, there have been calls for him to start.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Watford midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Nordin Amrabat AEK PAOK

Is there a live stream?

No, there will not be a live stream in the United Kingdom due to the EFL’s rules regarding 3pm kick-offs.

For international supporters, there may be streaming options via the respective clubs website. For more information on this, see here for Watford and here for QPR.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v QPR is scheduled for a 3PM kick-off at Vicarage Road on Saturday 27th August.

Score prediction

With ongoing speculation over the futures of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, Watford could well be without two of their stars once again this weekend.

As such, goals may be a struggle, whilst at the same time, they have looked relatively solid defensively. 0-0 draw.