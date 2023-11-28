Watford's six-match unbeaten streak in the Championship was snapped on Saturday afternoon, but they faced one of the toughest tasks in the division as they had to take on Leicester City.

Valerien Ismael's side held out for 76 minutes, only to be struck down by a late Jamie Vardy brace to succumb 2-0 at the King Power Stadium.

And their next opponents in the form of Norwich City have a renewed sense of confidence after wins either side of the international break, although their latest victory - 1-0 over Queens Park Rangers - wasn't the most convincing performance, but it has given David Wagner more time in the dugout after coming under intense pressure recently.

Where are Watford and Norwich City in the Championship table?

Both sides finished in mid-table last season one year after being relegated from the Premier League, and they are in similar spots once more some 17 games into the 2023-24 campaign.

Championship Table (As it stands November 27th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 17 8 26 10 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 25 11 Bristol City 17 1 25 12 Middlesbrough 17 -1 24 13 Norwich City 17 -2 23 14 Birmingham City 17 -2 22 15 Watford 17 3 21 16 Stoke City 17 -5 21

Just two points separate the pair going into Tuesday night's match, and so far it is Norwich who are just ahead of their opposition, although the Hornets will leapfrog them should they come out on top.

What is the latest team news ahead of Watford v Norwich City?

With the game still at 1-0 on Saturday, Watford lost goalkeeper and captain Daniel Bachmann to a second yellow card after he upended Jamie Vardy in the box, conceding a penalty and his place on the pitch.

The Austrian stopper therefore will serve a one-match ban, and coming in in his place will be Ben Hamer, who at the age of 36 will return in-between the sticks after patiently biding his time.

Jeremy Ngakia is sidelined with an ankle injury for a number of months, but aside from that, Valerien Ismael has most of his first-team squad to select from ahead of Tuesday night, and there could be recalls for the likes of Ismael Kone and Yaser Asprilla.

Norwich meanwhile will once again be sweating on the fitness of one of their stars of the season in the form of Jonathan Rowe.

The seven-goal winger picked up an issue during the international break and subsequently was not fit enough for the win over QPR on Saturday, and the England under-21 international - as well as versatile left-sided player Przemysław Płacheta - will need to be checked on ahead of the matchday squad being selected.

Angus Gunn, Kenny McLean, Grant Hanley and Josh Sargent however will all definitely miss out through varying injuries.

David Prutton predicts Watford v Norwich City scoreline

Sky Sports' lead EFL presenter and former Premier League midfielder David Prutton has given his verdict on Tuesday night's upcoming clash at Vicarage Road, and he cannot split the two sides, tipping a 1-1 scoreline to go down in Hertfordshire.

"Watford’s unbeaten run came to an end at Leicester on Saturday, but that won’t have been a huge surprise to anyone," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

"They still put up a decent fight at the King Power Stadium.

"They’ve got a chance to regain some momentum against Norwich.

"But the Canaries look a little resurgent after back-to-back wins either side of the internationals. Draw here for me."