With two wins in succession either side of the international break, David Wagner may have saved his job as Norwich City head coach.

The Canaries produced a magical late turnaround against Cardiff City over two weeks ago to win 3-2 in South Wales, and on Saturday afternoon they got past struggling QPR 1-0 at Carrow Road, although the performance was not an enjoyable one for many.

They still had a better weekend than their next opponents though in the form of Watford, who were seen off by table toppers Leicester City after holding out for 76 minutes.

Having gone six matches unbeaten previously, it was a setback for the Hornets and Valerien Ismael, but they have the chance to get back to winning ways when they return to Vicarage Road on Tuesday night to take on the Canaries.

Watford v Norwich CIty - what is the latest team news?

Ismael will of course be without goalkeeper and captain Daniel Bachmann, who will serve a one-match suspension for his dismissal against Leicester on Saturday.

The Austrian goalkeeper brought down Jamie Vardy inside the box in the 93rd minute to earn a second booking, meaning that 36-year-old Ben Hamer will be expected to come into the starting 11.

Jeremy Ngakia meanwhile remains absent due to ankle surgery, whilst there could be returns to the starting 11 for Yaser Asprilla and Ismael Kone, who were left on the bench against the Foxes due to their internationa break travels for Colombia and Canada respectively.

Norwich meanwhile have some concerns going into Tuesday's clash - namely to star winger Jonathan Rowe.

The England under-21 international, along with Polish winger/left-back Przemysław Placheta, will have to pass late fitness tests after both missing the QPR win.

The trio of Angus Gunn, Adam Forshaw and Grant Hanley will also remain out, with the first two expected back for this coming weekend's match against Bristol City.

Josh Sargent also remains on the sidelines since his ankle injury that was picked up in August, and Wagner could do with his American forward back in the near future for some extra goals.

Is Watford v Norwich City on TV or being live streamed?

Tuesday night's clash at Vicarage Road has been chosen by Sky Sports for their main coverage on the evening.

So, for people in the United Kingdom, the match can be found on Sky Sports Main Event, whilst international viewers are likely able to find the match on television as well, with only EFL-exempt broadcast countries being able to purchase a match pass for £10 online.

What time does Watford v Norwich City kick off?

The action will get underway in Hertfordshire at 8pm on Tuesday evening, in what is probably going to be a bitterly cold winter's evening at Vicarage Road.

Watford v Norwich City ticket details

There is at least 2,000 home tickets still on sale for tomorrow evening's encounter, with adult tickets starting from £25 in the Ann Swanson Family Stand.

Norwich also have tickets left from their allocation, with adult prices for the travelling supporters being £30.