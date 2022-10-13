Watford v Norwich City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Watford will be aiming to bounce back from two defeats on the spin under Slaven Bilic when they host second-placed Norwich City on Saturday.

The Canaries have begun the season in far more convincing fashion as far as a potential promotion push goes, with the Hornets now losing as many games in the league under Bilic as they did Rob Edwards.

Bilic does not have a lot of leeway in taking over at a club whose supporters are very frustrated with some of the decisions of the hierarchy, and a third loss on the bounce would certainly lead to some sarcastic chants about his imminent sacking.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know ahead of the encounter…

Latest team news

Francisco Sierralta had to be subbed off shortly after coming on in last weekend’s defeat at Blackpool suggesting that the Chilean is still a way off being fully fit.

Mario Gaspar, Craig Cathcart, Joao Pedro, Kortney Hause, Tom Cleverley, Jeremy Ngakia and Rey Manaj are all unlikely to feature while Imran Louza will serve the first match of his six-match suspension for spitting.

Norwich have some injury issues of their own but are certainly coping better at the moment.

Dimitrios Giannoulis and Sam McCallum remain sidelined, while Jonathan Rowe, Isaac Hayden, Adam Idah and Jacob Lungi Sorensen are unlikely to play any part.

Score prediction

In Keinan Davis and Ismaila Sarr, ably supported by Yaser Asprilla, Watford have the talent to cause problems and get on the scoresheet at least once, but it is very hard to bank on them defensively especially after the capitulation at Blackpool last time out.

Norwich are rightful favourites and will be determined to make up for last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Preston North End.

2-1 Norwich.

Is there a live stream?

The match will be live on Sky Sports, and free to air highlights will be broadcasted on ITV4 at 9pm.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm at Vicarage Road.