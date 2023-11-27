Highlights Norwich City's recent victory over QPR has boosted their position in the Championship table, moving them above Watford.

Jonathan Rowe's return to the team would be crucial for Norwich, as he has been a key attacking force this season.

David Wagner's position as manager is under pressure, and another loss could lead to fan dissatisfaction with the team's direction.

David Wagner has given a fitness update on key Norwich City stars ahead of the team’s clash with Watford this midweek.

The Canaries come into Tuesday night’s clash off the back of a second consecutive victory, having earned all three points at home to QPR last weekend.

The Norfolk outfit moved above Watford in the table ahead of their trip to Vicarage Road on 28 November.

Norwich were pleased to welcome Ashley Barnes back into the team for the first time since September, with the forward starting in a 1-0 win over the London club on Saturday.

A 21st minute strike from Hwang Ui-jo proved enough to separate the two teams, as Wagner’s side earned a first clean sheet since September.

What is the latest Norwich City team news?

Wagner has given an update on the remaining absentees at Norwich following Barnes’ return at the weekend.

The German confirmed that a call will be made regarding Jonathan Rowe’s fitness on Tuesday, with the likes of Angus Gunn and Adam Forshaw not expected to return until after the trip to face the Hornets.

"We will make a call tomorrow morning,” said Wagner, via Norwich’s Twitter account.

"We have had to look at them both [Rowe and Przemysław Płacheta] day by day.

“They are not major issues but nothing decided yet.

"Angus and Adam will be back after the Watford game.

"[Grant] Hanley will return hopefully the week after Bristol [City next weekend].

“Everything looks positive that he will be back in training soon."

Where are Norwich City in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands November 27th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 17 8 26 10 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 25 11 Bristol City 17 1 25 12 Middlesbrough 17 -1 24 13 Norwich City 17 -2 23 14 Birmingham City 17 -2 22 15 Watford 17 3 21 16 Stoke City 17 -5 21

Norwich could move to within two points of the play-off places if they can secure another victory when they return to action on Tuesday, depending on results elsewhere.

The Canaries moved up to 13th in the Championship table with their victory over QPR.

A first-half strike was the difference between the two teams, with Norwich now having won two on the bounce after previously losing four in a row.

Related David Wagner hints at planned changes in a bid to keep Norwich City job David Wagner's position at Norwich City is under increasing pressure following a recent dip in results

Wagner’s position as manager has been under threat in recent weeks due to a poor run of form prior to the November international break.

Recent results appear to have eased the pressure on him somewhat, but another loss on Tuesday could see fans voice their displeasure with the direction the team is heading.

Norwich are aiming for a top six finish this year after an underwhelming campaign back in the Championship last season.

The team’s clash with Watford kicks-off at 8pm on Tuesday night.

Soccer Football - England - Championship - Norwich City v Millwall - Carrow Road, Norwich, Britain - August 20, 2023 Norwich City's Ashley Barnes celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images/Andrew Boyers EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contac

How important would Jonathan Rowe’s return to Norwich City’s team be for David Wagner?

Rowe has been one of the standout talents in this Norwich side so far this season.

The winger has proven a key attacking force, contributing seven goals and one assist from 16 appearances.

Having him in the side will be very important for Norwich’s chance of earning all three points.

Rowe missed the win over QPR, his first game out of the side this season, but will be hoping he can prove his fitness in time to make a return on Tuesday evening.

At the very least, it is positive news that this won’t be a long-term absence, even if he does miss the clash with Watford.