Middlesbrough target a first away win of the season as they take the trip to Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Michael Carrick pulled off a instrumental victory in their last league outing, defeating Southampton 2-1 at home to pick up their first three points of the campaign.

A 2-0 victory over Bradford City in the latest midweek EFL Cup clash extended their winning ways, a welcomed change for a side struggling near the foot of the table despite last season's play-off finish.

Boro will be keen to replicate such form from last season following a poor start in hopes of catapulting up the table - the club on Teesside currently sit just inside the relegation zone with five points from their opening eight games, losing five matches.

They face a Watford side who have struggled for consistency in their own right despite a series of encouraging performances under new boss Valérien Ismaël.

An opening weekend 4-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers presented the perfect start for the Hornets but have gone on to win just once in their subsequent seven matches - a 2-0 win over Birmingham City.

Draws with Plymouth Argyle, Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion followed by defeats at the hands of Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United last time out, the Hertfordshire club have slipped down the table.

Watford sit just four points above this weekend's opponents, sitting in 16th position after picking up nine points so far. An interesting test, therefore, for either side to kickstart a winning run to conclude a busy month of fixtures.

What is the latest team news for Watford v Middlesbrough?

For the hosts, Ken Sema has not featured since the 3-3 affair against Coventry City with the player expected to out for a couple of weeks prior to the West Brom match, according to the Watford boss, so this weekend's encounter could come too soon for the Swedish international.

Rhys Healey, meanwhile, continues his march back to match fitness after a long lay-off with former club Toulouse last season. The 28-year-old forward featured for the U21s side earlier this week, alongside Mattie Pollock.

The visitors will be without Alex Bangura and Marcus Forss with Michael Carrick hoping the duo will be available before the October international break.

Rav van den Berg remains a doubt after coming off against Southampton and did not feature against Bradford while Matt Clarke played with the U21s as he continues his road to recovery.

What is the latest ticket news for Watford v Middlesbrough?

Adult tickets, for home and away fans, will typically cost £35 with some variation on pricing depending on location for Watford supporters.

While restricted view tickets come in at £30, admission can be as expensive as £38 and £40 in the Sir Elton John Stand and the upper section of the Graham Taylor Stand respectively.

Over 65s, meanwhile, will cost a respectable £20, 19-21s at £17 and under 18s as low as £5.

What time does Watford v Middlesbrough kick-off? Is it on TV/Live Stream in the UK?

This weekend's clash will take place on Saturday September 30, kick-off 3pm at Vicarage Road.

Naturally, this means UK-based supporters will not be able to watch the match on TV due to the existing blackout rule.

Alternatviely, those interested in following the match's events can tune in to BBC Radio Three Counties and Tees respectively for live audio updates from the game.