Watford v Middlesbrough: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Watford and Middlesbrough were two well-fancied sides heading into the 2022/23 Championship season.

Although results have been mixed for both sides so far this season, you would still back both of them to be well into the top half come the end of the campaign.

It should be an exciting clash in store when the two sides meet under the lights at Vicarage Road tomorrow night then, and with that in mind, we’ve gathered all the information you need to know about the fixture.

Latest team news

Ahead of the match, Watford have been given a boost by Aston Villa loanee Kortney Hause being in contention for a start.

Fellow Villa loanee Keinan Davis is back in training after an illness, but this match comes too soon for him.

Elsewhere for the Hornets, longer-term absentees Imran Louza, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Tom Cleverley and Jeremy Ngakia remain out.

As for Middlesbrough, Rodrigo Muniz made his club debut as a substitute over the weekend and could perhaps be in contention for his first start tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, Chris Wilder is hopeful that goalkeeper Zack Steffen will return after an injury picked up in training saw him miss the club’s 2-1 win over Swansea at the weekend.

Is there a live stream?

Yes, there will be a live stream, of sorts, with the game being broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

As such, the match will also be available on Sky GO to customers of that service.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Vicarage Road is scheduled for 8PM UK time.

Score prediction

It’s a tough one to predict in all honesty. Middlesbrough will be in confident mood after picking up their first win of the campaign, meanwhile, Watford will be frustrated to have been so open against QPR.

Middlesbrough are a very good side but I think the Hornets could be a bit more cautious in this one, and rely on the star power of Ismaila Sarr or Joao Pedro to produce them a moment of magic.

Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough.