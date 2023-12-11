Following a 2-0 win away at Middlesbrough on Saturday, Ipswich Town are still clear along with Leicester City at the top of the Championship from nearest rivals Leeds United by seven points.

The fairytale story for the Tractor Boys shows no signs of slowing down - they were last in the Premier League in 2002 when relegated from the top flight, but they look primed to still be up there near the end of the current campaign.

They face yet another trip on the road though this week, albeit a shorter one in distance as they travel to Vicarage Road to face off against a Watford side that battled for a credible point against Southampton at the weekend.

Rhys Healey netted his first Hornets goal in that contest, and Valerien Ismael's side have only lost once in their last 10 Championship matches - that came against table-topping Leicester.

Watford v Ipswich Town latest team news

Watford's injury list isn't too long right now, with only a handful of definite absentees.

Jeremy Ngakia is still sidelined after undergoing ankle surgery last month, whilst Daniel Bachmann is likely going to have to be on the bench once more with Ben Hamer keeping his spot in-between the sticks in the starting 11.

Jake Livermore meanwhile missed the 1-1 draw with Southampton, but Watford Observer reporter Andrew French has confirmed that the experienced midfielder has trained after his issue and could make it back into the squad for the visit of Kieran McKenna's Town.

As for Ipswich, they will welcome back two players that were serving one-match bans against Middlesbrough for accumulating five bookings before the 19-match cut-off.

Versatile full-back Brandon Williams and midfielder Massimo Luongo will both be available for selection once more, which will surely give McKenna a headache as he has to juggle three matches in the space of eight days.

There are no new injury concerns for the Suffolk outfit though, leaving Lee Evans as the only definite absentee following his knee surgery in October.

The likes of Omari Hutchinson will be pushing for a start after his goal on Saturday at the Riverside Stadium, whilst Axel Tuanzebe is another player who will be vying for a starting spot with his fitness being managed.

Watford v Ipswich TV/Live Stream details

This fixture has been selected by Sky Sports for their secondary coverage on their Arena channel, but fans in the UK who will not be attending can still watch online.

A £10 match pass will be provided by both clubs for dedicated coverage, whilst the same is afforded to overseas fans who want to watch the game as well.

Watford v Ipswich Town ticket news

Ipswich have confirmed that they will be backed by over 2,000 supporters in a sell-out away end in Hertfordshire, who will be looking to make the trip back to the East of England with all three points.

There are still tickets available for Watford fans however, with adult prices starting from £25 in the Ann Swanson Family Stand.

Watford v Ipswich Town kick-off time

Referee David Coote will blow his whistle to kick off the action on Tuesday night at Vicarage Road at 7:45pm, and should Ipswich run out as winners then they will climb to the top of the Championship table due to Leicester playing on Wednesday against Millwall.