Watford v Coventry City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Watford have moved back into the play-off places after a rocky start to life under Slaven Bilic.

The Hornets have been up and down the Championship table a lot already so far this season, but four wins in their last five games has seen the team head back on the right track.

But their opponents this weekend, Coventry City, have faced a similar upward trajectory in recent weeks.

Mark Robins’ side finally moved off the bottom of the table, and up to 20th now, following a series of good results.

Four wins in their last six games has brought them closer to the top half of the table, so both sides will be looking to carry their good form into the final couple of fixtures before the World Cup break on 12 November.

Latest team news

Hamza Choudhury will be available for selection having served his one-match suspension against Cardiff.

Keinan Davis and Craig Cathcart both missed the win over the Bluebirds through injury and will likely be absent again on Saturday.

Callum O’Hare has made his return to the Coventry lineup in the last couple of weeks, so will be hoping this weekend sees him make a third consecutive start.

But the team will be without Matthew Godden, Fankaty Dabo, Liam Kelly and Martyn Waghorn, who all remain absent through injury.

20 quiz questions about some of Watford’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What is their best league win? 8-0 9-0

Score prediction

1-1 draw.

Is there a live stream?

The game is unavailable to watch in the UK due to the blackout rule. Sky Sports and the BBC will both provide live updates on Soccer Saturday and Live Score.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 3pm.