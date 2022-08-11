Watford v Burnley: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Friday night football returns this week at Vicarage Road, with Watford set to host Burnley.

Both clubs were competing in the Premier League this time last year, but now find themselves meeting in the Championship following their recent relegation.

It has been a summer of change for both teams, with new managers and players arriving in the transfer window.

The teams come into this clash having won their opening fixture of the new season, followed by a draw in their second game.

Neither competed midweek in the League Cup so should be coming into the game fresh, although Burnley do have two days extra rest over the hosts having played Luton Town last Saturday compared to Watford’s trip to the Hawthorns taking place on Monday.

Latest team news

New signing Hamza Choudhury will be available for selection for Rob Edwards, but Friday may come too soon to hand the midfielder his debut for the team.

However, Mario Gaspar could be in line to make his first start for his new club following an appearance from the bench in his debut against the Baggies.

But Imran Louza will not be in action as he has been ruled out with an injury that will keep him on the sidelines until late August.

Meanwhile, Burnley will still be without Ashley Westwood with the striker still not ready to return from a broken ankle.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson will also be unavailable for selection with a leg injury.

It’s possible we will see the same starting lineup from Vincent Kompany as the one which earned a draw at home to the Hatters last weekend.

Score prediction

1-1 draw

Is there a live stream?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Football from 7.30pm, with coverage also moving to Sky Sports Main Event from 7.45pm.

This will be available as a stream through Sky Go and through Now TV with a Sports Pass subscription.

What time is kick-off?

The clash kicks off at 8pm.