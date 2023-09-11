With the Championship having been on pause for the international break over this past week or so, normality resumes on Saturday.

This weekend, one interesting fixture in the second tier sees Watford host Birmingham City at Vicarage Road.

Watford have had a steady start under new boss Valerien Ismael, taking five points from their opening five matches, which included a scintillating 3-3 draw with Coventry City last time out.

Birmingham, meanwhile, head into this fixture having had a fine start to the season.

With optimism around the club high following a summer takeover, the Blues are unbeaten in their five league matches so far this season, which includes three victories.

They sit fourth heading into this one, with Watford down in 18th, but it will surely be a much more competitive match than those league standings suggest.

With the above said, below, we've looked some of the things you might need to know ahead of the fixture.

What is the latest Watford team news?

With six senior players called up for international duty over the international break, first and foremost, Ismael will be hoping for a clean bill of health from those returning from featuring for their country.

Aside from that, all eyes will be on the club's left-backs heading into this one.

Summer signing Jamal Lewis has not yet been deemed ready for action since arriving on loan from Newcastle, but Ismael hinted he could be ready after the international break.

It will certainly be interesting to see what Ismael says about him to the press this week.

What is the latest Birmingham City team news?

Birmingham boss John Eustace will also be sweating on a number of his players ahead of the weekend.

Indeed, the likes of Tyler Roberts, Siriki Dembele and Ethan Laird all missed action ahead of the international break with small injuries.

Whether or not any of those players will be fit for Saturday remains to be seen.

Is Watford v Birmingham City live on TV?

No, the Championship clash between Watford FC and Birmingham City will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom due to the Saturday afternoon blackout.

Is there a live stream for Watford v Birmingham City?

With the match being a 3PM kick-off, no live stream is available to domestic supporters.

However, this may differ for overseas fans. Details on Watford's streaming information can be found here, whereas Birmingham's streaming options can be found here.

How to buy tickets for Watford v Birmingham City?

For those wanting to attend Watford's Championship fixture with Birmingham this weekend, there are limited options available at this stage.

For example, the away tickets have sold out bar those for wheelchair users, with further details able to be found here.

There are tickets remaining in the home end, however, although you will need a Watford Fan ID to purchase any tickets. More information on Watford's ticketing policy can be found here.

What time does Watford v Birmingham City kick-off?

The Championship clash between Birmingham City and Watford on Saturday 16th September is scheduled for a 3PM kick-off.