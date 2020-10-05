Watford transfer round-up: Update on Man Utd/Sarr talks, Deulofeu latest & winger targeted

Watford have enjoyed a decent start to life back in the Championship, although boss Vladimir Ivic tasted a league defeat for the first time on Saturday at Reading.

For many, the Hornets have one of the best squads in the league and the aim this season is undoubtedly automatic promotion.

However, that group could look very different in the coming days with many players linked with moves away from Vicarage Road, whilst the boss has made it clear he wants new arrivals as well.

Here we look at the latest transfer news involving Watford players.

Manchester United consider Ismaila Sarr move

The 22-year-old winger impressed for the Hornets in the Premier League and he is unsurprisingly attracting attention from elite clubs, with Manchester United seemingly keen now.

Everyone knows the Red Devils are desperate for a right winger and TalkSPORT have claimed that negotiations have started over a deal, although they claim it will be difficult to conclude.

Meanwhile, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that United’s intention to loan Sarr initially has been knocked back by Watford.

Gerard Deulofeu nears Udinese move

Another winger who could be leaving is Gerard Deulofeu. The Spaniard is currently out with a serious knee injury that he picked up in Watford’s famous 3-0 win over Liverpool back in February.

It appears that will be his last game for the club as the Daily Mail have stated that Udinese are keen to bring the 26-year-old back to Serie A after a proposed move to Fiorentina fell through.

With the Italian side having a close relationship with Watford due to the owners, this is a move that should be straightforward and will be announced this evening.

Christian Atsu lined up as a replacement

Losing two wingers would obviously leave Watford short in that area, even if Ivic has started the season with wing-backs.

So, a potential replacement for Deulofeu could arrive in Christian Atsu, who would also be comfortable as a left wing-back if needed.

The Newcastle man is way down the pecking order under Steve Bruce and the Northern Echo have confirmed that a switch to Watford could be on the cards.