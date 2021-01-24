Watford transfer round-up: Talks held over midfielder, familiar face targeted, Glenn Murray update

It’s been a relatively quiet transfer window so far for Watford.

The Hornets have made just one signing for their first-team this month, with winger Philip Zinckernagel joining on a free transfer from Bodo/Glimt.

However, it seems as though Xisco Munoz’ side may yet have business to do in the market, as they look to build a side capable of competing for promotion during the second half of this season, with plenty of speculation continuing to surround the club.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest transfer stories surrounding Watford to have emerged from Vicarage Road over the course of the past few days.

Watford hold talks for Rennes midfielder

Having previously signed Abdoulaye Doucoure and Ismaila Sarr from Rennes, it looks as though Watford will once again aim to take advantage of their links with the Ligue 1 club this month.

According to recent reports from The Watford Observer, the Championship club are in talks over a deal to sign midfielder James Lea Siliki on loan with the option to buy in the summer.

Siliki has made just a handful of appearances for Rennes this season, meaning the club and player could be open to the move, although sides in Belgium and Italy are also said to be interested in the 24-year-old.

Which of these seven statements about Xisco Munoz are fake?

1 of 18 Munoz is a full Spanish international True Fake

Vydra reunion targeted

One familiar face who could be back at Vicarage Road this month, is Matej Vydra.

The striker has previously scored 38 goals in 95 appearances in all competitions for Watford in two spells with the club from 2012-13 and 2014-16, with Vydra now at Burnley, where he has struggled for opportunities.

That could see him move back to Vicarage Road, with The Athletic reporting that the Hornets are keen on a loan move for the 28-year-old, although it is thought that could depend on other issues, such as Burnley bringing in some extra attacking cover.

Nottingham Forest target Murray

One player who could be on his way out of Vicarage Road in what remains of the transfer window is Glenn Murray.

The veteran striker joined on loan from Brighton in the summer, but has struggled for game time at Watford, and is reportedly training alone as he looks for another club, with potential options now emerging.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Nottingham Forest – who are managed by Murray’s former Brighton boss Chris Hughton – are interested in a deal for the 37-year-old, although the player himself is thought to prefer a deal that keeps him in the south of the country, and it waiting to see what options emerge in the final few days of the market.