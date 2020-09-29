Watford transfer round-up: Sarr to Man United latest, Exit confirmed, international on the way

Watford will be looking to build on a decent start in the Sky Bet Championship in the coming weeks as they bid to return to the Premier League.

Two wins and a draw from their opening three games has meant that they are near the sharp end of the table and that is where they’ll want to be for the rest of the season.

Transfer rumours continue to do the rounds surrounding the Hornets at the moment, too, so let’s take a look at some of the stories concerning the window at Vicarage Road…

Pereyra leaves

Roberto Pereyra has moved back to Italy with him joining Udinese.

The creative attacker would have been a treat to watch in the Championship this season had he stayed – and been consistent Watford fans will tell you – but it is perhaps no surprise that he has left to play in Italy’s top flight this season.

Watford fans will have some good memories of the player, though, and it’ll be interesting to see how he does back in Italy.

Troost-Ekong on the way

On the other side of the comings and goings, it looks as though William Troost-Ekong is on the way in to Vicarage Road.

The defender is reportedly close to an arrival as per the Watford Observer, whilst he has also taken to social media to bid farewell to current club Udinese.

He’s a Nigerian international, and will want to help Watford in their bid for promotion this season.

Man Utd weigh up Sarr move

Liverpool have stepped back from the Sarr signing but it appears that Manchester United are now looking at the attacker.

As per the Telegraph, the Red Devils have asked what the availability of Sarr is like for a transfer and how much he might cost to sign.

The men from Old Trafford have had a frustrating window so far and it remains to be seen if things can improve in the final weeks.

Quiz: 6 of these Watford facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 In 2018/19 Watford reached the FA Cup final for the first time in their history - true or false? True False