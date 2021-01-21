Watford transfer round-up: Sarr stance revealed, West Ham-Dawson update, midfielder unlikely to join

Things are going well for Watford at the minute.

Following back to back wins over Huddersfield and Barnsley in their last two outings, the Hornets sit fourth in the Championship table, three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The next few days could therefore be crucial for Watford, as they look to get the right sort of business done, to ensure they have a squad in place that can ensure they challenge for promotion straight back to the Premier League during the second half of the campaign.

There has inevitably been plenty of speculation around Vicarage Road during the January transfer window, and here, we’ve taken a look at the main stories surrounding Watford to have emerged in the past few days.

Sarr stay a priority

For all the potential signings that Watford could make this month, it seems their main priority focuses on a player they already have, in the shape of Ismaila Sarr.

Having been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League, and it seems they are keen to do so again in January.

According to the latest reports from The Athletic, keeping Sarr – who has four goals and two assists in 20 league appearances this season – is Watford’s main objective for January, and with three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at Vicarage Road, they well be confident of doing that.

Walace unlikely to join

One player who it seems will not be making the move to Watford during the current transfer window, is Udinese midfielder Walace.

Watford have done plenty of deals with the Serie A side that have seen players move both ways in recent years, and The Athletic say that the Hornets had been keen on a loan move for the Brazilian.

That same report does however claim that the midfielder – who has yet to score in 32 appearances for Udinese since joining from Hannover in 2019 – is unlikely to join during the current transfer window.

West Ham line-up permanent Dawson signing

It took probably fair to say that it took Craig Dawson quite some time to fine his feet at West Ham at the start of the season.

Having joined on loan from Watford – who he only joined in 2019 – Dawson was made to wait for quite some before being handed his Hammers debut.

However, the 30-year-old has enjoyed an impressive run in the West Ham XI over the past few weeks, helping David Moyes’ side to seventh in the Premier League table, and The Evening Standard now say the Hammers are set to pay the £2million fee required to make his move permanent – either now or in the summer – meaning Dawson’s association with the Hornets looks to be coming to an end.