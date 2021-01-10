Watford transfer round-up: Sarr offer readied, Championship attacker targeted, loan man set for premature departure

It looks set to be a crucial transfer window for Watford.

With the Hornets currently sixth in the Championship table, six points off the automatic promotion spots, getting their business right over the next few weeks under recently appointed manager Xisco Munoz, could be key to their hopes of securing an immediate return to the Premier League.

As well as potential new signings however, Watford may well have to cope with the prospect of other clubs taking an interest in some of their current players, with plenty of speculation surrounding Vicarage Road right now.

Here, we’ve taken a look at all the latest transfer news surrounding Watford from the course of the past few days.

West Ham ready Sarr bid

It looks as though Watford will once again be forced to cope with interest in influential attacker Isamaile Sarr.

The Hornets were able to keep hold of the 22-year-old in the summer amid links with Liverpool, Manchester United and Crystal Palace, and it seems there may be more attempts to bring Sarr back to the Premier League this month.

According to reports from The Sun, West Ham are now set to make a £30million offer to Watford for Sarr, as they look for a replacement for Sebastian Haller, following his move to Ajax.

Did Watford pay more or less than £1million for these 14 players?

1 of 14 Steve Kabba from Sheffield United More than £1million Less than £1million

Murray linked with QPR

Another man who it seems could be on the way out of Watford this month, is Glenn Murray.

The striker has struggled for game time since joining the Hornets on loan from Brighton in the summer, making just six appearances in all competitions for the club, something one of their Championship rivals may now look to take advantage of.

According to reports from The Athletic, QPR are interested in bring Murray in on loan for the rest of the season, with Brighton said to be willing to sanction the deal if Mark Warburton’s side continue to pay the same amount of the 37-year-old’s wages that Watford are, while the Hornets would allow the move to happen so long as Murray does not move to a promotion rival, potentially clearing the way for 20th placed Rangers.

Ilias Chair interest

It seems that those reports around Glenn Murray are not the only thing linking Watford and QPR in the current transfer window.

According to reports from a print edition of The Sun (10/01, p59), Watford are interested in a move for QPR attacker Ilias Chair, who has scored five goals in 22 league appearances for his current club so far this season.

However, Watford are not alone with their interest in Chair, with Brentford, Bournemouth and Reading – who along with Watford make up the Championship play-off places – all also said to be interested in the 23-year-old, who has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current QPR contract.