Watford transfer round-up: Doucoure latest, Welbeck update, talks begin to sign 26-y/o

Watford are preparing for Championship football for the first time in five seasons, with new manager Vladimir Ivic at the helm.

With the transfer window now in full swing, the Hornets have not been short of being involved in transfer rumours and gossip.

Here we round it all up! Take a read of the latest ongoings transfer-wise at Vicarage Road:

Abdoulaye Doucoure

The latest regarding Doucoure is that he firmly wants a move to Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton, with Telefoot Chaine reporting that the 27-year-old has rejected advances from Wolves, Fulham and Hertha Berlin.

The Toffees are hopeful of securing a deal for the central midfielder in what is set to be a busy summer for the Merseyside outfit.

It now seems a matter of when and not if, with Doucoure’s departure from Watford.

Etienne Capoue and Luis Suarez

Spanish outfit Valencia are looking to secure a double loan deal with Watford for Capoue and Suarez, as per Super Deporte.

Valencia are not in the best state financially and have been selling off some of their biggest assets, and subsequently, are eyeing up loans to help enhance and build their squad.

It was inevitable that the two aforementioned players wouldn’t stick around for Championship football, and the Spanish club are now in negotiations to sort out a double swoop on loan.

Dimitris Giannoulis

The Greek left-back is a target for Watford this summer, however Newcastle United are also keen and they have submitted a £4m bid to sign the defender from PAOK, according to the Shields Gazette.

The Hornets had identified him as a potential replacement for Jose Holebas who left Vicarage Road at the end of the season, though they now face a fight to sign the player with Newcastle wanting him as well.

Alfie Mawson

Vladimir Ivic’s team have reportedly opened talks with Fulham to sign centre-back Alfie Mawson, as per Football Insider.

The 26-year-old is in need of a fresh start after a challenging stint at Craven Cottage, and the Hornets are keen on the player.

Mawson has been attracting interest from a plethora of Championship sides this summer, so it may not be plain sailing to secure this particular transfer.

Danny Welbeck

Much like some of the names mentioned earlier on in this article, Welbeck is not expected to stick around for Championship football at Watford.

Crystal Palace are the latest club to be linked with a move for the former Arsenal frontman, and are weighing up launching a move to sign the striker, as per the Daily Mail.

Southampton are also keen on Welbeck, and it’s expected he will depart the Hornets sooner rather than later.