Watford transfer round-up: Defender attracting interest, Ligue 1 attacker targeted, Joao Pedro latest

Watford are set for a busy summer as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Xisco Munoz did a fantastic job after succeeding Vladimir Ivic at Vicarage Road, but the boss will be aware of the big challenges that face the team next season.

As we know, recruitment is key to any newly-promoted team, and there could be a lot of activity involving Watford as they look to reshape the squad, with incomings and outgoings likely.

So, there’s been plenty of news surrounding the club in the past few days and here we provide you with a round-up of what has been going on…

Ben Wilmot could depart

Wilmot was a key player for the Hornets early in the campaign, but he lost his place since the start of the year, with the defender finding minutes harder to come by.

Therefore, The Athletic have revealed there are serious doubts about the future of the player, with Swansea thought to be particularly keen.

The 21-year-old had a successful loan spell with the Welsh side, although any move may depend on whether they win promotion through the play-offs.

Watford keen on Nantes attacker

Attacking reinforcements are sure to be a priority for Munoz and it has been suggested that Randal Kolo Muani could join from Ligue 1 outfit Nantes.

However, a deal for the 22-year-old, who has scored six goals this season, isn’t going to be straightforward. That’s because Southampton and RB Leipzig are also thought to be interested in the player.

Joao Pedro rewarded with new deal

One of the most exciting talents at Vicarage Road is forward Joao Pedro.

The Brazilian played an important role as the team won promotion, scoring nine goals in 39 games, which is a very good return for a 19-year-old.

Whilst there hasn’t been concrete interest in the former Fluminense man, Watford are still moving to tie down the youngster for the long-term, as he is set to sign a deal until 2027.