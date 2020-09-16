Watford transfer round-up: Danny Welbeck update, Craig Dawson latest, Defender targeted

Watford got off to the perfect start in their quest to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Hornets ran out narrow 1-0 winners over Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road in the opening fixture of the 2020/21 Championship season.

Watford boss Vladimir Ivić could be in for a busy few weeks ahead, as he looks to conduct his transfer business before the window closes in October.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours involving Watford heading towards the weekend.

Danny Welbeck

Welbeck made 20 appearances for Watford last season, but his efforts were unable to stop them from being relegated into the Championship.

Football Insider have recently revealed that the former Arsenal forward has emerged as a potential transfer target for Turkish giants Besiktas and Fenerbahce.

Etienne Capoue

Capoue was one of the few Watford players to come away with any credit to their name for their performances last term in the Premier League.

It is claimed by AS (via Sport Witness) that the midfielder is wanted by Spanish side Valencia ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

There had previously been issues over his wage demands, but it is now believed that both parties are in ‘full negotiations’ over a deal to see him leave Watford.

Jean-Clair Todibo

Watford are said to be interested in signing Barcelona’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

Southampton are also credited with interest in his services, and Barcelona are now willing to move him on permanently, after previously not being willing to discuss his departure.

Craig Dawson

Burnley will turn their attentions to signing Watford defender Craig Dawson according to Sky Sports.

But any move for Dawson depends on whether they sell James Tarkowski to West Ham United, with the Hammers already seeing two bids rejected for the Burnley defender.

Luis Suarez

The Watford striker has emerged as a potential transfer target for French side Marseille, after catching the eye with Real Zaragoza on loan last term.

Suarez scored 19 goals in 38 appearances for the Spanish club, but Watford are reportedly keen to keep hold of him according to the Watford Observer.