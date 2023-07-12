With now just weeks to go until Watford's Championship opener against Queens Park Rangers, it is looking a busy few weeks ahead for the Hornets.

New Head Coach Valerien Ismael is in place, and a few new signings through the door, but no doubt there will be more additions between now and that QPR clash on August 5th.

What is the latest Watford transfer news?

With that in mind, below, we thought we'd take a look at the latest transfer news and stories surrounding the Hornets.

Let's start off with a potential incoming, with the club linked with a potentially exciting winger in recent days....

Luis Palma linked with Watford

In the very latest transfer story surrounding Vicarage Road, Watford have been linked with another potential signing this summer.

Indeed, Aris Thessaloniki winger Luis Palma is said to be in the Hornets' sights, with the Daily Mail reporting that the club are 'in talks' with the Greek side over taking the 23-year-old on loan.

Their report claims that Rangers targeted the player earlier in the window, and that Manchester United have been interested previously.

Watford are said to be hoping to pay £850,000 as a loan fee before making the deal permanent next summer for £4.5 million.

Palma scored 13 goals in 35 matches for his club as they finished 5th in the Greek Super League and his six international caps for his country, Honduras.

Watford miss out on Cho Gue-sung

In disappointing transfer news for Watford, the club look set to have missed out on one of their transfer targets for the summer.

Indeed, Cho Gue-sung is now set to undergo a medical with Danish side FC Midtjylland with a view to signing for them.

The Athletic first linked the Hornets with the South Korean international last month, but no move has materialised since.

The Telegraph now report that the forward is set to sign for the Danish club in a £2.5 million deal, with Watford, and two other keen Championship sides - Leicester and Blackburn - missing out.

Having joined the Hornets on a free in January, Britt Assombalonga took time to get up to speed.

Cruelly, just as he did so, injury struck, and so his season and his time at Watford was over.

Who knows how things may have played out had he stayed fit, but the forward, despite his struggles, is keen to remain in the division.

That is according to Darren Witcoop, who reports that the 30-year-old is hopeful of securing a Championship contract this summer and remaining in England, rather than returning to Turkey, for example.

Prior to joining Watford in January, Assombalonga had spent time in the Turkish Super Lig following his exit from Middlesbrough.

Matheus Martins' first words

Last but not least, fresh after signing up for another loan at Vicarage Road, Matheus Martins has been speaking to the club's media channels.

Pointing to the examples of Richarlison and Joao Pedro, Martins has plans to impress in WD18.

“I’m very happy to be at Watford again,” Martins told Watfordfc.com

“My first six months here were good - I gained good experience of the club and of the Championship - but now I definitely feel more at home.

“The biggest thing I had to adapt to was the weather. I’d never seen snow before in my life, so to go from 40 degrees in Rio de Janeiro to the freezing cold did take some getting used to!

“João Pedro really helped me when I first came over, particularly with the language, and I feel like I’m properly at home now because I’m used to the weather, to the town and I know the club and all the people.

“I feel really good here, and this is the right club for me to grow. I’ve seen what other Brazilians have done at this club - like João and Richarlison - and I want to follow in their footsteps and have a big impact.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Brazilian gets on under Valerien Ismael.