With Valerien Ismael now in charge at Vicarage Road, Watford FC confirmed their first signing of the summer last week.

Forward Rhys Healey joined the Hornets on a two-year-deal after leaving French side Toulouse at the end of his contract.

During his time in France, Healey netted 39 goals and registered seven assists in 77 appearances.

That included 20 goals in Toulouse's Ligue 2 promotion-winning campaign in 2021/22.

It seems an encouraging signing, but there has been plenty of other transfer news surrounding the club in recent days, too, since his arrival was announced.

Below, we've rounded up those stories.

Tom Ince joins Watford from Reading FC

One bit of transfer news surrounding the Hornets at present is the capture of attacking player Tom Ince.

Watford confirmed Ince's signing on Tuesday evening, with the 31-year-old joining from Reading FC.

Despite the Royals' relegation last season, in terms of individual numbers, Ince himself had a decent campaign, scoring nine goals and registering four assists in 38 matches.

Ince joins the Hornets on an initial two-year deal, with the option to extend his stay for a further 12 months.

Harry Amass set to join Man Utd

In further transfer news surrounding Vicarage Road, there has been some disappointing news for Watford.

That is because young Hornets defender Harry Amass is set to join Manchester United.

That is as per Fabrizio Romano, who has reported Amass will sign a four-year deal at Old Trafford.

Losing their academy players is nothing new to Watford either historically or in the present.

The Hornets lost Jadon Sancho to Manchester City in similar fashion years ago, and this summer, another highly-rated attacker in the club's academy, Adrian Blake, departed for FC Utrecht in the Eredivisie.

Matheus Martins set for another Watford loan

Last but not least, in recent days, Watford supporters also received an update regarding the future of Matheus Martins.

The young Brazilian joined the club on loan in January having just signed for Udinese, and it was expected he would not return this summer after essentially disappearing from late-February onwards after six club appearances.

However, Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, va SportWitness, now claim that the Hornets and Udinese have extended the loan deal for a further year.

Martins was spotted in pre-season training last week by some eagle-eyed supporters, so the above report appears to make some sense.