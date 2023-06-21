Watford are set for a second consecutive season in the Championship.

Unlike the last time they suffered relegation, last season, the Hornets were not able to bounce back to the Premier League, and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to do so next season, either.

An 11th place finish was disappointing, but with Valerien Ismael now in charge, the club will surely be hoping for better.

Of course, Ismael is known for playing a very distinctive style of football, and as such, recruiting players to fit that pressing style will be important if the club are to have success.

There has been plenty of transfer news coming out of WD18 in recent days, too.

Below, we have discussed three recent links the club have been involved in.

Tom Ince targeted

One transfer story surrounding the Hornets is regarding Reading FC winger Tom Ince.

As per The Athletic, Watford are in 'advanced talks' over signing the 31-year-old.

Ince scored nine goals and registered four assists for Reading in the Championship last season, and is reportedly in discussions over a three-year deal.

Some reports have suggested Ince has a release clause as low as £50,000 following Reading's relegation.

Barnsley transfer eyed by Watford

Ince is not the only transfer deal currently being worked on, though.

As per The Athletic, Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles is another name the club are interested in this summer.

In fact, the report claims the club are in talks with the Tykes to sign him.

No fee has yet been agreed, but a move to Vicarage Road would see Styles reunited with Valerien Ismael, whom he played under in 2020/21 when Barnsley reached the Championship play-offs.

Negotiations over World Cup star

Last but certainly not least, the Hornets are also reported to be in talks to sign World Cup star Cho Gue-sung.

The 25-year-old South Korean international featured four times for his country at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring two goals.

Currently playing his football for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, the club are reportedly in negotiations over the structure and detail of a possible move to bring the striker to Vicarage Road.

So far in 2023, the forward has scored four goals in nine K League 1 appearances, and in 53 top-flight appearances in Korea, has netted 20 times in total.