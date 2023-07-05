Between now and the beginning of the Championship campaign, it looks as if it could be a very busy period for Watford football club.

With several players departing of late, and rumours of further exits, there should, in turn, be plenty of arrivals at Vicarage Road over the next few weeks.

At this time of the year, transfer links appear left, right, and centre, but there has been plenty of confirmed news regarding the Hornets in recent days.

As such, below, we've rounded up the latest transfer news surrounding Watford FC and Vicarage Road.

William Troost-Ekong departs

One transfer story to break late on Tuesday evening was the permanent departure of William Troost-Ekong.

The Nigerian defender had spent January onwards on loan at Italian side Salernitana, but with the Serie A outfit not taking up their option to buy, the prospect of a return to Watford was real.

However, he has now moved on to pastures new once again, this time on a permanent basis.

The Hornets confirmed on Tuesday evening that the 29-year-old has joined Greek top-flight side PAOK for an undisclosed fee.

The defender departs Vicarage Road with 68 Watford appearances under his belt.

Midfielder joins Norwich City

Another transfer story related to Watford to come out of late regards now former Hornets midfielder Adian Manning.

Indeed, the youngster, following his departure from the Hornets this summer, has opted to join Norwich City.

That is according to the Eastern Daily Press, who report that the midfielder featured on the bench for David Wagner's side in their pre-season friendly versus Barnet on Tuesday night.

Manning never made a senior appearance at Vicarage Road, although did spend over a decade as part of the club's youth set up, having first joined the club in 2012.

Udinese loan agreed

In further Watford transfer news, the club have confirmed the re-addition of attacker Matheus Martins ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Brazilian initially joined the Hornets on loan in January, but went on to make just six appearances for the club as their campaign ended disappointingly.

Despite that, another loan move has been agreed with Udinese, as confirmed by the club's Twitter on Tuesday.

Martins joined fresh off the back of competing at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup for Brazil where he featured five times for his country, netting two goals.

Last but certainly not least, footballing icon Andriy Shevchenko was present at Watford recently with his son, Kristian Shevchenko, joining the Hornets' youth set up.

As per the Daily Mail, the youngster has put pen to paper on his first professional deal with the club.

As per their report, Shevchenko jr has been on the books at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Given he is just 16-years-old at present, he is certainly one for the future, but given he is such a big name, it will be certainly interesting to see how he gets on in WD18.