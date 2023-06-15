It's been a quiet off-season so far for Watford as they look to improve upon their 11th-place finish in what was a disappointing Championship campaign last year.

They will be doing so with another new manager as Valerien Ismael takes a leap at promotion with the Hornets, something Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder failed to do last season.

However, with his intense and direct style of play, there is sure to be turnover in the squad as the club look to recruit players suited to the heavy metal football the Frenchman brings.

With what could be a busy summer ahead for Watford, we've decided to take a look at the latest transfer stories surrounding the club.

AC Milan keen on Ismaila Sarr

AC Milan are looking to buy Senegal international Ismaila Sarr, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian giants finished fourth in Serie A last season, having reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, and will be looking to improve upon a disappointing domestic campaign.

Sarr has one year left on his contract having signed a five-year deal upon his arrival at Vicarage Road in 2019.

With the club languishing in the Championship for another season, they could be forced to sell the highly-rated wide man should a suitable bid come in, with AC Milan potentially at the front of the queue.

Mattie Pollock's Watford future undecided

Mattie Pollock's future remains up in the air having addressed what lies ahead for his career.

Having been signed from Grimsby Town in 2021, Pollock would have hoped to have established himself in the first team by now but has struggled to do so, spending time on loan at Aberdeen and Cheltenham Town.

In speaking to the Watford Observer, Pollock admitted that he may have to leave the club if he's unable to force his way into Ismael's plans for the 2023/24 season.

"Nobody has said anything to me either way, and I'll be ready to report back for pre-season," Pollock said.

"I want to play games, and if I'm not going to get the chance to play games at Watford then I won't fall out with the club. I can't afford to sit around and not be playing."

Watford face competition for Ipswich Town midfielder

Watford have reportedly been tracking midfielder Idris El Mizouni as they look to bolster their side for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

According to TWTD, Watford face competition from Wycombe Wanderers, Aberdeen, Plymouth Argyle and Derby County in the hunt for the youngster's signature.

The 22-year-old spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Leyton Orient, winning League Two with the O's, playing 41 games in the process.

With the level of competition vying for the Tunisian international's signature, Watford will have to work hard should they follow up their interest in him.