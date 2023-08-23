It has been a steady start to life at Vicarage Road for new Watford head coach Valerien Ismael.

Indeed, in their three matches in the Championship so far, the Hornets have won one, drawn one, and lost one.

Having watched those performances, it is clear to see the club are lacking in certain areas, which is something they will surely look to address ahead of the transfer deadline.

With that in mind, we thought we'd take a look at and round up all of the latest transfer related news at Vicarage Road, which you can find below.

Following that Stoke City defeat on Saturday mentioned above, Watford boss Valerien Ismael hinted that there was further business to come from the Hornets after the match.

Indeed, unhappy with the display he had seen at the Bet 365 Stadium, Ismael stressed to the media that he knows his Watford side are short in some areas.

“It’s clear – you see the opponent has the possibility to change like he wants with so many players, and we are really tight in this area,” Ismael explained, via the Watford Observer.

“But we have to wait. I have to wait. Hopefully we can get someone in.

“It all depends what there is on the market. Everyone knows that it is difficult at the end of the month, either you pay a lot of money to get the player you want or you get some players who are not able to help you straight away.

“You have to be creative and find the right way, and to compromise on the position is something that we cannot afford.

“We still have two weeks in front of us.”

Watford in negotiations with Shamar Nicholson

One player that could potentially be arriving at Vicarage Road soon is Spartak Moscow forward Shamar Nicholson.

The Hornets were linked with the Jamaican striker recently and, according to a recent update by The Athletic, talks are still taking place regarding his potential transfer.

As per their report, negotiations are ongoing but not agreed, with it also still undecided whether or not the deal would be a loan one or a permanent transfer.

Nicholson is 26-years-old and has scored 12 goals in 43 appearances for Spartak Moscow since his arrival at the club in January 2022.

Barnsley keen on transfer deal

Last but not least, another transfer story of late surrounding the Hornets revolves around young defender Mattie Pollock.

Indeed, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, League One side Barnsley are keen on a deal for the 21-year-old.

According to Nixon, Pollock's name first came up when Watford were interested in Barnsley's Callum Styles earlier this summer, and his name has remained on Barnsley's radar since.

Given that Pollock is one of just four central defenders at Vicarage Road, which includes Francisco Sierralta who has so far been deployed in a defensive midfield role this season, this seems like a deal the Hornets simply cannot afford to without further reinforcements.