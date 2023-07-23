Watford have had a slow start to their transfer business this summer, with just Rhys Healey, Jake Livermore, and Tom Ince being their significant incomings so far.

The Hornets do have decent strength in depth in a number of positions, but quite a few players have departed as well. Valerien Ismael is having to patient when it comes to bringing in new recruits but will be hoping to add some more faces to his squad before the summer transfer window closes.

Joao Pedro's exit to Brighton and Hove Albion earlier in the summer helped to bring in some much-needed funds and he could be joined by Ismaila Sarr.

It was a disappointing campaign during 2022/23 for Watford who had only just been relegated from the Premier League and were aiming to bounce back at the first time of asking. Instead, they finished mid-table in 11th place under Chris Wilder.

The Hornets have since seen the likes of Pedro, Andres Aguilar, Britt Assombalonga, Leandro Bacuna, Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley, Mario Gaspar, Domingos Quina, and William Troost-Ekong depart the club.

Watford have parted ways with Hamza Choudhury, Keinan Davis, Henrique Araujo, Kourtney Hause, and Hassane Kamara. All of them have returned to their parent clubs from loan as well.

So far, Watford fans will feel as though it has largely been uninspiring, with more quality heading out of the club than coming in, but at this time of the year, transfer rumours are coming in left, right and centre.

There has been plenty of confirmed news and potential deals regarding the Hornets in recent days - let's look at the latest transfer news both in and out of Vicarage Road

Sarr poised for Marseille move

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that French side Marseille have made a move to sign Sarr this summer. The Senegalese international is into the final year of his contract at Vicarage Road.

Journalist Santi Aouna of French outlet Foot Mercato has explained that an agreement in principle between the two clubs is close to being agreed for a price less than €20 million.

Of course, that is far less than the Hornets paid for Sarr back in 2019, meaning they will make a significant loss on the winger. They reportedly paid £30 million to Rennes for his signature back in 2019.

Swansea join Watford in Lewis race

Watford have been joined by Swansea City in the race for Newcastle United left-back Jamal Lewis, according to Mirror Sports News Editor Darren Witcoop.

The Hornets are said to be considering a loan swoop for the 25-year-old, according to the Daily Mail.

The report states that the Northern Irishman isn't in Eddie Howe's plans for the upcoming campaign and could mean a second tier loan is on the cards.

Lewis is a potential option to replace Ryan Manning, who departed the Swans on a free transfer to join Southampton this summer, but Swansea are also considering former Derby County full-back Lee Buchanan, too.

Chakvetadze set to be confirmed as Hornets player

Sacha Tavolieri is reporting that Gent's creative Georgia international Giorgi Chakvetadze has turned down French outfit Metz to sign for Watford on a season-long loan deal.

Despite a slow start to the window, it appears as though a new attacking-midfielder could be poised to arrive at Vicarage Road.

Chakvetadze has been a productive figure for his national team, with seven goals in 16 senior caps for his home nation.

The deal would also reportedly give Watford the option to buy the 23-year-old next summer should he prove to be a success for the Hertfordshire outfit.