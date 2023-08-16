It has been a busy summer transfer window for Watford, as they target promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Following an underwhelming 11th place finish in the Championship last season, in their first campaign back in the division after relegation, the club have been active in the market, as they look to put together a squad for new boss Valerien Ismael.

Tom Ince, Rhys Healey and Jake Livermore have all joined on permanent deals, with Matheus Martins, Jamal Lewis and Giorgi Chakvetadze also arriving at Vicarage Road on loan.

However, it seems there is still work to be done for the Hornets before the window closes at the end of this month, with speculation still circling around potential new signings.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest Watford transfer news, right here.

Birmingham agree Kaba fee

Earlier in the summer transfer window, it was reported that Watford were leading the race to complete the signing of striker Sory Kaba from Midtjylland.

Kaba enjoyed an impressive loan spell in the Championship with Cardiff during the second half of last season, scoring eight goals in 17 league appearances. But despite their interest, it may not be Watford who are bringing the 28-year-old back to England for this season.

According to Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath, Birmingham City have now agreed a fee for the signing of Kaba, meaning Watford could be set to miss out in their pursuit of the Guinea international.

Dion Charles transfer battle looming

If Watford are to miss out on the signing of Kaba, then they may well still feel the need to look elsewhere in their search for attacking firepower, and it seems one potential option to fill that role, is Dion Charles.

Currently at League One side Bolton Wanderers, Charles has scored 31 goals in 79 appearances in all competitions for the Trotters, since joining from Accrington Stanley in the 2022 January transfer window. His form now looks to be attracting attention from elsewhere, with reports from TEAMTalk claiming that Watford are interested in the striker.

However, the Hornets are seemingly not the only side keen to bring the Northern Ireland international to the Championship this summer, with Stoke City also said to be admirers of Charles.

While there have been outgoings at Watford during the summer transfer window, it seems that Yaser Asprilla may not be following those exiting Vicarage Road before the end of the month.

Last week, it was reported that Asprilla, who has made 40 appearances and scored once for Watford since joining from Envigado in his native Colombia last summer, is keen to leave the club, amid interest from Premier League duo Brighton and Newcastle United.

However, it now seems as though the 19-year-old, who is contracted to Watford until the end of the 2025/26 season, may in fact be staying at Vicarage Road this summer. Speaking about those reports linking the midfielder with a move away from the club late last week, Ismael told The Watford Observer: “I can’t comment on the talk about Yaser because it’s not true. He’s training every day, he’s focussed and he’s happy to be here. We don’t know where it’s come from.”