Watford's season got underway in emphatic fashion on Saturday afternoon, beating Queens Park Rangers 4-0 at Vicarage Road.

On Tuesday night, though, the Hornets got a bit of a reality check, drawing 1-1 away at Stevenage in the EFL Cup, and going on to lose 4-3 on penalties.

No doubt the club's focus is on the league this season, but having fielded a strong side, it was a disappointing result.

Nevertheless, Watford won't dwell on the cup exit, with a league game to prepare for on Saturday against Plymouth, and plenty of activity still going on in the transfer market.

It is now just over three weeks until the deadline slams shut, and between now and then, we expect the Hornets, like all clubs in the EFL, will constantly be looking at potential options to strengthen their side.

With that said, below, we've rounded up all of the latest transfer news surrounding Vicarage Road at present.

Watford set for potential AC Milan transfer battle

One of the biggest and most recent stories surfacing surrounding the club revolves a potential transfer target that the Hornets have in mind.

As per Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, the Hornets are working on an 'ambitious' move to sign Nigerian youth star Daniel Daga under the noses of some of Europe's top clubs.

The 16-year-old was reportedly seen at Vicarage Road at the weekend to see the club's 4-0 opening day win over QPR.

The likes of AC Milan and Liverpool are said to have been tracking the young midfielder, who starred at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup for his country.

Daga still plays his football in Nigeria, currently on the books at FC One Rocket according to Transfermarkt.

Watford leading the chase for £2m striker

Another transfer related story to break surrounding the Hornets in recent days revolves around the striking position.

Indeed, according to Mike McGraph of The Telegraph, the Hornets are leading six Championship clubs in the race to sign FC Midtjylland forward Sory Kaba this summer.

Kaba spent the second half of last season on loan in the Championship, scoring eight goals in 17 league appearances for a struggling Bluebirds side.

As such, he is attracting plenty of interest this summer, with the likes of Cardiff, Leeds and West Brom (Mirror Print edition, 01/08, p.39) all said to be keen.

Jake Livermore reveals why he joined Watford

Last but certainly not least, summer signing Jake Livermore has been discussing his arrival at Watford this summer.

Livermore joined the Hornets on a free transfer having left West Brom at the end of his contract this summer.

Speaking to The Athletic, Livermore revealed it was a 'no-brainer' to link up with Valerien Ismael once again, a man whom he had worked under at West Brom previously.

"When the opportunity came it was a no brainer to work with him again,” Livermore explained, via The Athletic.

“He’s got a headstrong ability of wanting to keep things where they should be: very disciplined on and off the field. You need that throughout a season and throughout a career.

“That goes for staff, players, young boys coming through and himself. So to work alongside the manager (makes you) just a better person, a better player and an all around better team.”

The 33-year-old has featured from the bench in both of the Hornets matches so far this season.