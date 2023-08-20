Watford have endured a mixed start to the 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship season, as new boss Valerien Ismael continues to set out the squad into one he can call his own.

The Hornets started the campaign in barnstorming fashion on the opening day with a 4-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers, before being held to a goalless draw by newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle. However, their first away game of the campaign represented Ismael's first league defeat in charge, losing 1-0 at Stoke as a result of Andre Vidigal's fine volley.

That result stretched Watford's winless streak on the road to ten games, with their last away success coming on January 2nd. The result will give the Frenchman plenty to think about regarding improvements to the squad.

With that being said, here is the latest from Vicarage Road, as the transfer window nears its conclusion.

"We will find a number nine" - Ismael on striker search

Watford are in need of more options up front after the loss of Joao Pedro to Brighton, but Ismael has said that lots of questions will come into play when searching for another centre forward.

So far, Vakoun Bayo has started all three Championship outings, with new signing Rhys Healey yet to clock a single minute off the subs bench.

In recent days, both Watford and Stoke have been linked with clinical League One finisher Dion Charles from Bolton Wanderers. So far this season, Charles has scored 2 in 3 outings, as well as 17 last season.

However, Ismael has stated that any new addition must be the right fit, as per the Watford Observer.

“Everyone is fighting to find a player, and we will find a No.9. But what would you compromise to find what you think is the right No.9?

“We have to make sure everything is right and that we have a good feeling about the player.”

"Makes sense to add some strength" - Defensive options

The new head coach also stressed prior to the Stoke defeat that the club are looking to add options in other areas of the park.

This is down to squad depth, and the flexibility a number of the Hornets players have across the pitch.

Ismael highlighted the Chilean Francisco Sierralta as an example, as the centre-back featured in the opening two games as a defensive midfielder, before being dropped for the experienced Jake Livermore in Saturday's defeat in Staffordshire.

“We have assessed the squad and tried to find the better solutions – do we need another defender? I know some players are able to play other positions: Sierralta is playing the No.6 position but is actually a centre back.

“If nothing happens then we are happy with what we’ve got. But we are aware of our positions in the defensive line, and if it maybe makes sense for us to add some strength."

Barnsley interest in young defender

However, one defender who could be on his way out of Vicarage Road is Mattie Pollock, according to Alan Nixon.

Pollock is yet to feature this season, and the Tykes are exploring the possibilities of bringing the 21-year-old to South Yorkshire, but the specific details of a permanent or loan deal remain unknown.

Since his move from Grimsby Town two years ago, Pollock has only made five appearances for Watford, with loan spells to Cheltenham Town and Aberdeen.

Pollock would bolster Neil Collins' defensive options as Barnsley have regressed in the three league games following their 7-0 success over Port Vale on the opening weekend.