With just days to go in the January transfer window, rumours across the EFL are beginning to intensify.

That is certainly the case at Watford, who, up until this week, were having a relatively quiet window.

Indeed, the Hornets have been involved in just three transfer dealings so far, with one player in, and two out.

In terms of outgoings, Moroccan midfielder Imran Louza has joined FC Lorient on loan for the remainder of the season, whilst elsewhere, Rhys Healey joined Huddersfield Town in a permanent transfer worth a reported £2 million.

Of course, the one incoming at Vicarage Road was a big name, with Emmanuel Dennis joining on loan from Nottingham Forest until the end of the campaign.

The Hornets will be hoping that the Nigerian can add some firepower to their attack as they hunt down a play-off place in the division.

At present, the Hornets are 10th in the division, but crucially, sit just three points behind sixth-placed Coventry City at present.

Putting the above aside, though, with the deadline fast approaching, let's take a look at some of the latest Watford transfer headlines.

Mattie Pollock wanted by Aberdeen

In one potential transfer story surrounding Vicarage Road ahead of the transfer deadline, defender Mattie Pollock is reportedly attracting interest from outside the division.

Indeed, according to the Daily Record, the central defender is a transfer target for Aberdeen ahead of the transfer deadline.

The report claims that the Scottish side are keen on bringing Pollock back to the club in order to solve their mounting defensive issues.

Of course, Pollock joined Aberdeen on loan this time last year until the end of the campaign and had a strong spell for the side as they qualified for European football.

Whether or not Watford are willing to allow Pollock to leave - particularly after an impressive start in the FA Cup on Saturday - remains to be seen.

Watford eyeing AC Milan defender

With Pollock potentially heading for the exit door, Watford are targeting an incoming defender, too.

As per Spanish outlet Relevo via Matteo Moretto, the Hornets have been in touch with Italian giants AC Milan regarding defender Marco Pellegrino.

Watford have made it no secret they are after a left-footed centre-back this window and Pellegrino would fit that bill.

Milan are reportedly willing to let him join the club on loan, too. However, Watford face competition from Racing Santander, from the second division of Spain.

Tom Ince made available for loan

Last but not least, the final Watford FC transfer story to discuss at present revolves around summer signing Tom Ince.

Despite Watford paying just £50,000 for his signature, it has been a bad deal for the club, with Ince firmly out of favour at this stage of the season.

Ince was given opportunities earlier this campaign to impress but failed to do so, and now his last start was in November.

As such, Watford are now willing to let him leave on loan, according to Football Insider.

The player himself, according to the report, is very much open to a temporary loan move away, too.