Watford sign Giorgi Chakvetadze

One big transfer story to come out of Vicarage Road on transfer deadline day is regarding on-loan midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze.

The Georgian midfielder joined the club on a loan deal in the summer, with the Hornets holding an option to make the deal permanent.

It appears that they have now done that if reports in Belgium are accurate.

Giorgi Chakvetadze's career in numbers so far, as per Transfermarkt Club Matches Goals Assists Dinamo Tbilisi 28 5 11 Gent 81 8 19 Hamburg (Loan) 12 1 1 Slovan Bratislava (Loan) 47 1 9 Watford (Loan) 25 1 2

According to HLN (01/02, 09:51) Watford have now signed the player permanently, with Belgian side Gent set to receive €2.5 million.

We are yet to receive official confirmation from Watford on the deal.

Mattie Pollock bid rejected

Another deadline day story at Vicarage Road revolves around central defender Mattie Pollock.

It has been quite the month for the young defender so far, handing in a transfer request recently, but also being given back-to-back starts in the FA Cup and league to prove his worth.

After impressing in the FA Cup clash in particular, Pollock looks as though he could have the shirt moving forwards.

As such, Watford have now reportedly rejected a loan bid from Aberdeen for the young defender.

Indeed, according to the Daily Record, the Scottish side, who Pollock joined on loan last season, have seen a loan approach for the centre-half turned down by the Hornets.

Jorge Hurtado joins Gillingham on loan

Whilst a loan approach for Pollock has reportedly been rejected, one Watford player is heading out on loan on deadline day.

That is young Colombian forward Jorge Hurtado.

According to the club, the 20-year-old has joined League Two side Gillingham on loan for the remainder of the season.

He signed for the Hornets from CD Real Cartagena in 2022 before heading out on loan to first Independiente Medellín and later New York Red Bulls.

Hurtado returned to Watford in January but now heads for pastures new until the end of the campaign.

