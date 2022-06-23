Watford transfer interest in Swansea City star emerges

Watford have held talks with Swansea City over a potential deal for Swans striker Joel Piroe.

As per The Athletic, the Hornets have held ‘initial exploratory discussions’ over a deal for the 22-year-old Dutchman.

This latest update comes after Benik Afobe, a summer transfer target for the Hornets, elected for a reported move to Belgian side Club Brugge.

The Hornets have already reportedly made one addition in the striking department this week in Vakoun Issouf Bayo, and it appears the Dutchman is now on their radar.

This all comes among the sale of Colombian forward Cucho Hernandez, who joined MLS side Columbus Crew for a reported £12 million fee.

An exciting addition

Piroe would certainly be an addition that Watford fans could get excited about were he to make the move to Vicarage Road.

Can you remember how much Watford paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 CRAIG DAWSON 5 MILLION 10 MILLION

After moving to Swansea last season, the striker enjoyed a fruitful campaign, netting 24 times and registering six assists for the club in all competitions.

Indeed, he is of the physical profile that would suit Rob Edwards’ system, too, with the Hornets boss favouring lots of crosses into the box at Forest Green Rovers last season and therefore suiting a taller, more physical presence in the striking department.

The Verdict

This would be an incredible bit of business by Watford, but whether or not anything comes of the ‘exploratory discussions’ remains to be seen.

After such a strong campaign in the Championship at Swansea last season, you would think the club would command a big fee for the Dutchman were he to leave.

Spending big would be a different approach for Watford in the transfer market, but with money set to come in for Cucho Hernandez, Philip Zinckernagel, Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis, perhaps the Hornets are willing to spend a little bit of cash this summer.

It will certainly be interesting to see if any more comes of the discussions that have taken place regarding the 22-year-old.