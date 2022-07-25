Watford transfer enquiry for Hull City star revealed

Watford have enquired about Hull City star Jacob Greaves regarding a potential transfer this summer, it has been revealed.

As per The Athletic, the Hornets made an approach in order to gauge the 21-year-old’s availability.

Their report states, however, that the asking price for the player was deemed too high by Watford.

Hull City reportedly want a fee in the region of £5-7 million for their young star centre-back, and the Hornets are unable to afford such a fee following their relegation from the Premier League.

This enquiry comes as Watford are in the market for a replacement for outgoing Brazilian defender Samir.

Hornets boss Rob Edwards confirmed over the weekend that there was a possibility that the 27-year-old could depart Vicarage Road amid reports clubs in Serie A were interested in his services.

“Yes there’s a chance now that Samir will be sold and move on.” Edwards told the Watford Observer.

“If that’s the case then we will be recruiting in that area of the pitch.”

In the same report by The Athletic, other potential candidates to fill the Samir void are also mentioned.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Matt Clarke is one option the Hornets have held informal talks regarding, meanwhile, Aston Villa’s Kourtney Hause is also said to be a candidate.

Watford’s 2022/23 Championship campaign kicks off next Monday with a home tie against Sheffield United at Vicarage Road.

The Verdict

This would have been a really good signing for the Hornets.

Jacob Greaves is an up-and-coming star in the Championship and at just 21-years-old already boasts a wealth of experience.

It is perhaps understandable that the club can not afford a multi-million pound outlay for his signature at this stage, though.

Finances are set to be hit significantly following the club’s relegation, and Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr are still at the club, meaning the club have not made hugely significant cash from player sales that might have been expected.

It will certainly be interesting to see who the Hornets end up acquiring in the position, with the new season just around the corner.