Watford tracking Huddersfield player ahead of potential January swoop

Huddersfield Town starlet Sorba Thomas is the subject of transfer interest from Premier League outfit Watford, according to the Daily Mail.

The Hornets are said to have ‘checked in’ on the 22-year-old ahead of the January transfer window and are continuing to monitor his progress ahead of making a potential move.

Thomas signed for Huddersfield in January 2021 from n0n-league outfit Boreham Wood – close neighbours with Watford as they are both Hertfordshire-based – having scored three times in 10 outings last season in the fifth tier of English football.

The winger made seven substitute appearances for the Terriers last season following the move but an experimental move by Carlos Corberan to utilise Thomas as a wing-back at the start of this season has paid dividends.

A versatile player who has also been seen in the centre of midfield recently, Thomas has one goal and eight assists in 22 Championship matches this season and that form saw him gain his first Wales cap in October, and his general performances are alerting top flight clubs like Claudio Ranieri’s side.

The Verdict

This shows how remarkable of a rise Thomas has had since the start of the season.

Even in his cameo appearances for the Terriers last season you couldn’t have foreseen what would happen this season for the 22-year-old.

Some of his crossing abilities have been absolutely crucial to providing the goods for Huddersfield this season so it’s no surprise to see a side like Watford showing interest.

It would likely take a big offer for the Yorkshire side to even consider cashing in on one of their prized assets though midway through the season – but it could potentially turn Thomas’ head.