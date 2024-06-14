Highlights Tom Ince had a mixed season at Watford with low goal contributions compared to time at Reading.

At 32, Ince may not be a long-term solution for Watford, potentially prompting a move away.

Watford may look to replace Ince with young talents like Yaser Asprilla or academy graduates Grieves and Massiah-Edwards.

Watford looked to have secured a solid signing when they recruited Tom Ince for just £50,000.

The winger had two years left on his contract at Reading at the time, but a relegation clause meant he was available for five figures, a painful revelation for the Royals' fans who had seen him shine at the Select Car Leasing Stadium during his 18-month spell there.

He initially arrived in Berkshire on loan during the winter 2022 window, with a swap loan deal taking place between the Royals and Stoke City.

Liam Moore headed to Staffordshire and Ince made the move to Veljko Paunovic's side, with the wide player being tasked with helping the club avoid relegation.

The Berkshire club were going through a difficult time, having been knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league outfit Kidderminster Harriers and hammered 7-0 by Fulham in January 2022.

After his father Paul Ince arrived as caretaker boss, he was able to make a real impact, scoring vital goals against AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City to keep the Royals afloat in the Championship.

After being released by Stoke during the summer of 2022, he joined the Berkshire outfit permanently and shone for much of the 2022/23 campaign.

Tom Ince's 2022/23 campaign at Reading (All competitions) Appearances 39 Goals 9 Assists 5

Unfortunately, he missed the latter stages of the campaign with an injury and it was a major blow that arguably contributed to the club's relegation to League One at the end of that season.

It didn't take too long for him to be snapped up by another club though, with the Hornets giving him the opportunity to return to the Championship.

Tom Ince exit from Watford would be no shock

The Hertfordshire outfit would have been hoping to see Ince replicate what he did at the SCL Stadium.

During the 2022/23 season, he looked like one of the second tier's most talented attacking players, carrying the ball well and working extremely hard for the Royals.

But he hasn't looked as good at Vicarage Road, registering just two goals and two assists in 29 competitive appearances last term.

At 32, Ince could still have plenty to give to the cause, but he only looks to be a medium-term signing and manager Tom Cleverley may be keen to look at longer-term options.

With the winger having just one year left on his contract and with his age in mind, it would be difficult to see the Hornets demand a high amount for him, especially with the player being made available for a loan exit back in January.

Some people will question whether he would be in high demand after an underwhelming season, but if he's available for a low fee, some EFL clubs may decide to take a chance on him.

Many teams would have seen him thrive during his time with the Royals and the player may be keen to make an exit, with Ince finding game time hard to come by under Cleverley.

A divorce would be a good option for both the winger and the club, but whether it materialises remains to be seen.

Players who could replace Tom Ince at Watford

Cleverley has revealed that he will set up his team in a 3-4-2-1 or 3-4-1-2 formation next term.

If the latter formation is used, there will be no need for wingers, with the wing-backs providing the attacking threat.

But if a 3-4-2-1 system is implemented, some inside forwards who can take up wide positions will be required.

In this formation, Ince would probably suit being an inside forward or a wing-back, but he would probably be more effective in the former position considering he would be playing high up the pitch.

If he leaves, there are a few alternatives they can turn to.

Yaser Asprilla can be a real attacking threat in this position if needed and some youngsters could step up from the academy too, including Jack Grieves and fellow youngster Zavier Massiah-Edwards.

The latter was playing for the Hornets' U16 team a year ago, but he has played for the U18 and U21 teams since, also making his senior debut on the final day of the season against Middlesbrough.

Cleverley has worked in the club's academy before, so it won't be a surprise if the likes of Grieves and Massiah-Edwards play an important role next term.

Whether Watford look to the academy or the transfer market to replace him, it feels likely we will see Ince move on this summer.