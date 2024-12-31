Watford boss Tom Cleverley has confirmed that he will make late decisions on Imran Louza and Rocco Vata ahead of the New Year’s Day fixture at QPR.

The Hornets have enjoyed a positive season so far under the guidance of the former player, with the side currently outside the play-off places on goal difference, although they have a game in hand on the majority of those above them in the table.

Championship Table (as of 31/12/24) Team P GD Pts 6 Middlesbrough 24 10 37 7 Watford 23 2 37 8 West Brom 24 9 36

However, even though Watford have enjoyed a good first half of the campaign, they suffered a frustrating loss last time out, as struggling Cardiff picked up all three points at Vicarage Road - the first team to do so this season.

As well as the defeat, it was a disappointing afternoon for the Hornets as Louza and Vata went off with knocks in the second half.

And, speaking to the Watford Observer, Cleverley gave an update on the pair ahead of tomorrow’s game at QPR.

“Vata is a doubt. He’s having a fitness test today, but he will be a doubt. It’s his calf but we don’t know yet exactly what it is. Louza is another one we will assess over the next 24 hours, but he’s a doubt for the game.”

Watford’s squad will be tested at QPR

Given the short turnaround between the games, any player who went off was always going to be a major doubt for this fixture, but it’s encouraging that the pair appear to have avoided serious issues.

Like all managers, Cleverley will have prepared for this scenario, and he will know that he needs to rotate his side to ensure they are performing at their maximum against the R’s.

It’s going to be a tough game against Marti Cifuentes’ side, particularly away from home, as the Londoners have improved considerably in the past few weeks after a difficult start to the season.

Furthermore, Watford’s results on the road are a worry, as they’ve collected just eight points from 11 games on their travels, which isn’t good enough for a side that wants to finish in the top six - which has to be the aim now.

That means this will be a huge test for QPR for many reasons, and Cleverley will learn a lot about his players about how they cope in this gruelling period.

As well as that, he will also have one eye on the Sheffield United home game on Saturday.

As outlined above, though, it’s the same for every club, and this period is always the most demanding, and it can be a key part of the promotion race.