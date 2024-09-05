This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford have entered their third consecutive season in the Championship, having been relegated from the Premier League in 2022, but there is hope that the club can return to the top flight under Tom Cleverley.

Since being relegated from the Premier League, the Hornets have failed to mount a promotion push during their two seasons in the Championship, with five different coaches overseeing back-to-back mid-table finishes.

However, there is hope that their latest head coach, Tom Cleverley, could be the man to bring some stability at Vicarage Road and get Watford competing at the top end of the table in the second tier.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder has made a good start to his first full season in charge of the Hornets, with his side sitting third in the Championship table and through to the third round of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

2024/25 Championship table (BBC) Position Club P Pts GD 1st Sunderland 4 12 +9 2nd West Bromwich Albion 4 10 +4 3rd Watford 4 9 +4 4th Leeds United 4 8 +4 5th Blackburn Rovers 4 8 +3 6th Burnley 4 7 +7

The 35-year-old will know that there is a long way to go, but there seems to be more optimism among Watford supporters that they could make a return to the top flight than there has been during the last couple of seasons.

Fan pundit shares thoughts on Watford's chances of a Premier League return

Football League World's Watford fan pundit, Justin Beattie, believes that the Hornets can return to the Premier League within the next five years, as long as things continue to go as they have done during the 2024/25 campaign so far.

"Can I see my club in the Premier League within the next five years? If you had asked me this question last season, or the season before, I'd have said no, absolutely no chance whatsoever," said Beattie.

"However, something has changed at Watford since Tom Cleverley has come in. We're starting to play for each other, there are options coming off the bench, there are players without ego there, which I think we've suffered with for the past, certainly, five seasons.

"We now look like a team rather than a desperate bunch of strangers, or talents, so within five years I would say yes, if things continue the way they are going.

"With the start of this season, and backing Tom Cleverley, and being clever in the transfer market, and not buying expensive, big-name players, then yeah, certainly.

"If we revert to where we were in terms of hiring and firing managers, no consistency, buying attractive named players who don't really go on to do anything for us, then that will be a slippery slope and no, I can't see us attaining it.

"A long way of saying yes, if things continue as they are."

Tom Cleverley could take Watford back to the Premier League

Cleverley was named as Watford's interim head coach in March following the sacking of Valerien Ismael, and after picking up eight points from his seven games in temporary charge, which included a win away at Birmingham City and draws against promotion-chasers Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion, Ipswich Town and Hull City, he was given the role on a permanent basis with two games of the 2023/24 campaign remaining.

Since then, he has won six of the Hornets' eight fixtures in all competitions, and has brought back some unity between players and fans at Vicarage Road.

As a young head coach in his first senior role, it is important that Watford show patience with Cleverley, but if he continues to deliver the sort of results that he has been, as Beattie said, Watford could make a return to the Premier League under his leadership.