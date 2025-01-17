This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Watford FC's season has been a bizarre one, and while they have been extremely impressive at home, their away form has been damaging to their play-off ambitions.

Scoring goals consistently on the road has been a huge problem for Tom Cleverley's side, and they need to improve this before those around them start to make strides away from them in the league table.

Vakoun Bayo has been leading the line for the majority of the season, but cover in the position is light, and there will be a desire to see more firepower brought in this month.

However, the solution to Watford's problems may just be found within their own ranks, and recalling a striker who scored 10 goals in the Championship from his loan deal could well be a good decision for the Hornets to take.

Verdict made on the potential to recall Mileta Rajovic

Mileta Rajovic joined Brondby on loan from the Hertfordshire club in the summer, and he has been in good form for the Danish side, scoring four goals in 10 league matches before the winter break.

He did not have the most explosive of starts to life in the Championship last season, but with his shooting boots found once again, he could be of great use to his parent club ahead of the run-in.

With limited cover in the striker position, Football League World has asked their Watford Fan Pundit, Justin Beattie, if he would like to see the 25-year-old return to Vicarage Road in the transfer window.

He told FLW: "There have been times this season where chances have presented themselves to Vakoun Bayo that have been missed and people have said that Mileta Rajovic would have scored that, which is probably true.

"Rajovic is a very good goal poacher. He knows where to be in the box when there is an opportunity to score a goal, and he is very good at it. But I think we found his build-up play frustrating.

"So, we definitely need somebody to provide depth for Bayo and Mamadou Doumbia. He’s not really getting many games, if any. So, we definitely need somebody to provide depth for Bayo and, I suppose because Rajovic already knows the team, the manager and Watford generally. It would make sense for him to come back from his loan at Brondby and slot straight back into the team."

Justin continued: "But I do think there are other options out there that could be explored in terms of having a permanent striker brought in, as at the moment our only permanent striker is Doumbia, as Bayo is on loan from Udinese.

"So, if it's an immediate recall, and he's immediately brought into the squad, then I think it's probably a sensible move. But I do think we also need to look at other options going forward."

Mileta Rajovic 2024/25 Brondby stats (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 10 (6) Minutes played 654 Goals (assists) 4 (1) xG 4.01 Shots (on target) 21 (11) Pass accuracy 68.8% Chances created 5 Dribble success 50% Recoveries 13 *Stats correct as of 17/01/2025

An injury to Bayo would be detrimental to Watford's season

Bayo, who is on loan from Udinese himself, has been excellent this season for Watford in his second spell at the club, but an injury would be a huge problem for his team's chances of finishing in the play-offs.

The battle for the top six is extremely tight, and the outlook of the table changes week-by-week, and losing him for a sustained period of time would have dangerous implications for the Hornets.

Cleverley will know this better than anyone else, and if he does not find a way to bring a new striker in this month, then recalling Rajovic could be a sensible idea.

He is in form and is playing regular football. While he was not the immediate success at Watford that many hoped him to be, like Bayo, he may benefit from another opportunity and time to prove himself as a consistent goalscorer.